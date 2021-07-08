Commentary: Libraries are the foundations of SC communities. Invest in them.

Connections are everything. They have long been the subject of sonnets, stories and memoirs of salvation. Now, imagine being young and without a safe and reliable space to connect to the best chance you have to save your life. Imagine the only way to access that connection is to travel to a local library, at night, that may be dozens of miles away and may not even be open.
This is the challenge many people in rural South Carolina counties such as Orangeburg face daily. It’s not uncommon for the security system of the downtown branch to detect a disturbance after operating hours. About 99% of the time, it’s a student leaning against the library doors for the Wi-Fi. Many rural libraries provide 24-hour Wi-Fi, so residents without broadband can complete homework assignments, check job listings and communicate with family and friends.
Thanks to the much-needed expanse of broadband and hardware upgrades by the Orangeburg administration, and funding through the S.C. State Library, these lifesaving connections can now be made at all six branches, including bookmobile stops.
In addition, Orangeburg expanded its North facility, is building a new downtown location and, with the help of former state Sen. John W. Matthews, will add a seventh branch in Bowman. But we can’t stop there.
Orangeburg schools are Title 1, serving students at risk of failure living at or near poverty. Drugs and gangs vie for our children’s attention. In February, a library user who lost her 16-year-old to gun violence needed the library to help prepare his funeral program. This is just one example of how trusted libraries are. S.C. libraries are connected to their users in a way no other public service is. Thousands of the weekly visitors are desperate for the services we provide.
Federal support will ensure that communities statewide can have exceptional facilities, like Richland Library, 45 minutes up the road from Orangeburg. All 13 locations have been newly built or renovated since 2012, primarily thanks to a bond referendum.
The children’s room at the main location was retrofitted to include an education studio, supporting struggling learners through multisensory tools that can be out of financial reach for families and teachers.
There are studios systemwide, such as makerspaces and media production spaces, to support small businesses. The northeast location includes a teaching kitchen, dedicated to health literacy and workforce development for people interested in culinary careers.
Public libraries are ladders to educational opportunity, digital equity and career readiness as well as safe spaces for children. Yet counties such as Orangeburg are faced with the task of upgrading their facilities with little or no assistance from the federal and state government. Every S.C. resident should have access to the life-giving force that is the public library, and they shouldn’t have to struggle so hard to get it.
As Congress works to pass an infrastructure package, we must ensure that the bipartisan Build America’s Libraries Act is included. This initiative would dedicate $5 billion to libraries nationwide, with an estimated $73.5 million allocated for South Carolina, providing funds that libraries need and many communities cannot afford on their own. Federal funding of library facilities ceased in 1997. The Build American’s Libraries Act addresses accessibility barriers, broadband capacity, natural disasters, pandemics and environmental hazards that have been detrimental to our state.
Libraries are the foundations of our communities, essential to their functioning, enrichment and sustainability, and a key component of our nation’s infrastructure. They develop and strengthen human capital. We must pass the Build America’s Libraries Act to connect the families and students lingering outside all rural libraries in the wee hours for Wi-Fi; youngsters seeking safe, educational and creative spaces; job seekers on the waiting list for digital literacy classes; and the 14 million people who visit South Carolina’s libraries each year.
Anna Zacherl is director of the Orangeburg County Library, and Melanie Huggins is executive director of the Richland Library.