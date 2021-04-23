Commentary: Let's toast this week's guilty verdict, but we cannot relax

Guilty.

That single word is an entire sentence. The entire world was hovering outside those Minneapolis courthouse steps on Tuesday, when George Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

I smiled. I clapped. I texted huggy face emojis ad nauseum. But I have not relaxed. As I sit here still holding tension in my shoulders and refusing to fully exhale, I wonder if I am just ungrateful. Then I realize that I see this same tension in many connected to me.

We live in a world where it is reasonable to be surprised by this conviction. That is what is keeping me “still.” We did not marshal the National Guard in cities across the country because we were worried about celebrations getting out of hand. CEOs of corporations, non-profits, service organizations and, yes, museums hadn't been stressing over our public statements because we were convinced there would be tremendously good news to share this week.

We all understood that our beloved country and its systems have had a nasty habit of misplacing accountability in conversations about race in America. So, we were prepared for George Floyd to be put on trial for his own murder, and lose. This moment of justice is so unbelievable that it is difficult to trust.

I am black and female in America, and the ambiguity of our justice system is not new to me. But I have always chosen aggressive hope, and I fully intend to claim victory one day. So, let’s lean into this space of un-relaxation just a little more.

The words of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison are worth hearing: “I would not call today justice. Because justice is about full restoration. This is not justice, but it is a first step.”

I sit at the helm of Charleston’s International African American Museum, created to tell untold stories of our history, including the complexity of America’s tremendous progress and continual back-sliding on racial equity. On Tuesday, I woke up to the story of a young black girl whose hair was forcibly cut off by her white teacher without invitation or permission. On Wednesday, I woke up to the story of a young black girl shot on her porch by the policeman she had called for help. I still don’t know how I keep making it through my morning meetings day after day with these stories in my head.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Still yes, let’s raise a glass and toast the Chauvin verdict as a first step. It took an army of litigators and coalitions across unusual aisles to get this week’s verdict. Not to mention 160 years for Minnesota to get to its first statewide election of an African American (Ellison), who helped achieve this moment. So yes, I’m proud of us.

And yes, I will skip over the issue of the other police officers present at George Floyd's murder and the recent killing of Daunte Wright. Instead, I will state the obvious: Minneapolis is not the exception in this conversation, but rather another example of a disappointing rule.

This is not merely about police accountability but about the institutionalization of racist and dehumanizing philosophies that pressure all of our systems and institutions.

If we limit ourselves to a conversation about law enforcement accountability today, we are doomed to repeat the conversation in every other system and institution on another day, then in every other business and household on another day, and so on. Now is the time to take on all of these conversations at once.

This verdict is not a turning point or even a minor pivot, but it puts us all on notice about what is possible. This moment is for those of us who claim aggressive hope and continue to take steps toward a more universally humanized union.

This is going to be a lot of work. Some of it is my work, and now I understand why I am not relaxed.

Some of it is your work, so now I understand how you made it to the end of this column.

And you know what? I think I just exhaled.

Dr. Tonya M. Matthews is president and CEO of the International African American Museum.