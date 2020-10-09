Commentary: Let's observe this Columbus Day in a different way

Almost every American school child was taught to celebrate Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas. However, Columbus was not a hero in the late 1400s, nor should he be idolized now.
In fact, for Native Americans across the nation, Columbus is remembered as a perpetrator of immense violence. In 1937, Columbus Day became a federal holiday, even though Columbus never set foot on the North American continent.
So why does the United States celebrate a man who got lost in the Caribbean instead of the people who have loved and protected this land for longer than the existence of America?
Earlier this year, South Carolinians along with Americans across the country witnessed the powerful manifestations of the Black Lives Matter movement, which helped us to focus — or refocus — on the racial and ethnic inequalities in our society.
In this moment, we must emphasize that black and indigenous fights for justice and equality are intertwined and should not be treated as separate struggles.
Native Americans in South Carolina and across the continent, including my own nation, the Catawbas, have long suffered violence at the hands of Anglo-Americans. Today, Native Americans experience police brutality at a higher rate than other racial or ethnic groups.
Violence against Native women and girls is a crisis in our nation, with indigenous females being 10 times more likely to be killed. Federal and state governments continue to take Native children from their families and communities. These disparities are especially urgent as communities grapple with COVID-19.
Central to Native Americans’ struggle for justice is our fight for visibility so we can address these crises. Most of South Carolina’s indigenous people are largely ignored in discussions of violence, incarceration and health care. We are treated as invisible because we are a very small minority (less than 1% of the state).
Also, pervasive stereotypes of Native American people make it hard for many to recognize contemporary native folks, so we are often overlooked. Many government agencies do not produce data about our populations, and that reduces awareness of our health, food insecurity, economic development and educational attainment.
It’s harder for state leaders to hear us because we do not have the numbers or the data. So on Monday, Columbus Day, let’s work to fix this invisibility by providing public commemorations of indigenous people instead of — or at least in addition to — those for great and not so great white men.
Thousands of years before contact with Europeans, we built vast empires with functioning governments, agriculture, commerce and diverse cultures. Most never learn about this history, but South Carolina’s indigenous people contributed to the state’s creation and eventual development.
We’ve changed over the centuries, but we are still here, and we still love and contribute to this land. Across the country, voices have called for removing statues and monuments to oppressors and for rethinking how we commemorate history. We have an opportunity to rethink our history and expand our public commemorations of the true values of South Carolinians.
Let’s commemorate native people and show our vibrant and beautiful contemporary native communities. In Columbia, the Columbus statue was temporarily removed on June 12, and the city is studying what next to do with it. In Virginia and other states, Columbus statues have been destroyed or removed.
Instead of celebrating Columbus, let’s find something truly worth celebrating. We should memorialize the history of this land and its First Peoples and call on the state to replace Columbus Day on Oct. 12 with Indigenous People’s Day.
South Carolina, let’s learn some new history and erect a new monument on the Statehouse grounds to recognize the contributions of Native American people to our state.
Brooke Bauer is a citizen of the Catawba Nation and a professor of U.S. History at the University of South Carolina Lancaster.