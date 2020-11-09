Commentary: Let's not pave another paradise. There are better options.

When I was a very young girl, we would drive from the mountains of Tennessee to Kiawah Island to see my grandmother. I don’t remember anything about Kiawah itself; my most potent memories are of the drive there and the drive back home underneath the live oak canopy that seemed otherworldly to me, magical.
Now I am a 10-year resident of Johns Island, living on Bohicket Road, about halfway to Kiawah, and I'm afraid that Charleston County is about to destroy the very thing that drew me to this rural sea island.
Bohicket Road is in the crosshairs of a proposed highway project by Charleston County to widen the Main Road Corridor (known as Segment C) to four and five lanes, which would turn this incredible rural road into an unsafe expressway to benefit only those who live on Kiawah and Seabrook islands.
I have never experienced any delays or traffic problems on this stretch of Bohicket Road, even as the island has grown. There seems to be no demonstrated need for this project, beyond residents of Kiawah and Seabrook desiring a faster commute and showing little concern for the rural island they cross over.
Wasn’t living a bit removed from everything, on a sea island, the purpose? Besides, one of the privileges of living on those sea islands is the drive you have underneath that majestic tree canopy that we all share.
Given all we know now about flooding and the need to protect ecological integrity on Johns Island, about affordability (or lack thereof) and the utmost importance of displacing as few residents as possible, and about the imperative to plan with equitable mobility options, Charleston County seems completely detached from our reality as it prioritizes the rights of cars over and over again.
It's time to change that narrative. A good place to start is back at the drawing board for the Main Road Corridor project Segment C, as none of the options presented will work for the residents of Johns Island.
Charleston County’s so-called “improvements” for the stretch of roughly 9 miles along Bohicket Road, from Maybank Highway to Betsy Kerrison Parkway, are five examples of poorly conceived, asphalt-centric, old-school thinking. All five alternative designs for the project create four- and five-lane highways through the southern portion of Johns Island, drastically changing its rural character. The various proposals would impact dozens of businesses and homes, many of which are African American heirs’ properties, pave over farmland, fill wetlands and destroy countless grand trees and the iconic canopy on Johns Island — the visual soul of the island itself.
Clearly, safety is a concern. But simply widening a road for people to drive cars faster doesn’t make it safer. We need better enforcement of speed limits and drunk and distracted driving. Multi-modal options are also important to ensure safe ways for all types of users to move around.
It was encouraging to see multi-model options in the plan, but that’s the only thing that was remotely relevant in a plan that seems poorly conceived from the start.
It was only a year ago that the S.C. Department of Transportation had plans to destroy the iconic tree canopy along part of Ashley River Road, but with enough public pressure and requests for collaboration – lo and behold — the agency was able to find a better solution to improve safety without destroying what makes that road so special. County Council needs to be doing the same thing here.
I hope Charleston County Council members will hear our cry and consider our concerns to come up with a comprehensive solution for this corridor that goes further than building new roadway to accommodate growth and traffic. We can do better. And I urge Johns Islanders to take a moment to submit a comment online at mainroadcorridor.com before Nov. 16 and let the council know this is a plan that doesn’t work for us.
Kate Nevin is a portfolio manager at TSWII and the founder and board chair of Enough Pie. She lives on Johns Island with her husband and three children.