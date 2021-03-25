Commentary: Let's end vaccine pessimism so SC can get back to normal

The United States is administering more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots per day, and we’re on track to deliver 4 million per day by June.
If that trajectory holds, experts believe we could achieve herd immunity — and the fastest way back to spending time with all of the people we love — by the summer.
As a pastor, I know how important spending time with our families is and how critical that is to filling our emotional and spiritual tanks. As a state senator, I focus on representing the people in my district to ensure that they feel confident in the public health and safety information they need on a daily basis. That is why, no matter what hat I’m wearing, I have remained committed to sharing accurate and trustworthy information with our church family and larger community about the importance of getting vaccinated.
I’ve heard from and spoken with members of our congregation and community, and I know there is some concern around the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether these new variants may render the vaccines ineffective. I spread the same message: There is no need to worry.
Getting vaccinated as soon as possible is, by far, the best protection against every known COVID-19 variant. Every South Carolinian should feel comfortable scheduling and keeping a vaccine appointment, and getting inoculated when it’s their turn.
Clinical trial data for the three vaccines granted emergency use authorization by the FDA — from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — were extremely positive. Out of 55,000 clinical trial participants who received these vaccines, not a single person has died or has even been hospitalized. That is a 100% effective rate at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even among people who later get infected with the virus, including variants. That is the message we must reinforce over and over.
Once enough Americans get a COVID-19 vaccine, the disease will become far less deadly than the flu. And the flu circulates every year without upending South Carolinians’ daily lives.
That’s not to say that questions are not valid and the new variants aren’t concerning. My intention is not to discount individual feelings. Rather, it is my goal to educate and spread information so that we can all feel more empowered with information about the vaccines. It is also important that South Carolinians keep social distancing, wearing masks and following safety guidelines until we reach the herd immunity benchmark. The only thing we want to spread right now is vaccine confidence.
There’s no reason we can’t get back to doing all of the things we love — gathering as family and community — sooner rather than later. Yes, some folks may still catch the virus. But the vaccines — coupled with good public health practices such as masking, hand washing and social distancing — will do their job and prevent serious illness and death, even from variants.
I truly believe the power of possibility is within every individual to effect positive change. Now it’s time to do your part and get vaccinated. Together, we can beat this pandemic.
Darrell Jackson is senior pastor of Bible Way Church in Columbia and has represented Richland County in the S.C. Senate since 1993.