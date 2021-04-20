Commentary: Let's create the Hunting Island that people actually want

Coastal geologist Rob Young says we need a “new vision for how visitors will be able to experience" Hunting Island. Expanded parking is not part of the new vision. Instead, Dr. Young apparently would prefer to reduce public access because some of the present roads and parking lots flood too often.
I have a very different vision — one that takes into account preferences of those visitors, who as citizens of South Carolina own the island.
Nearly 50% of the South Carolina coast is held in trust as natural areas with no vehicular access. Hunting Island is one of the few barrier islands that remains essentially undeveloped, but it provides one of the most important public access beaches in the state.
Where else can you drive to and park near the beach in Beaufort County? A few small sections outside the gated communities on Hilton Head? Try finding a parking space there on weekends.
Fortunately, the state was able to acquire Hunting Island before it was developed as homes. It's our most visited state park — one that has enough land to preserve hundreds of acres of wilderness adjacent to a campground, swimming beaches, a pier, boardwalks, a famous lighthouse and miles of marsh.
The Legislature holds the park and its professional managers in high esteem but gives them little more than lip service when it comes to funding.
I’ve observed for 30 years how resourceful the park's staff has been to manage 1,300 acres on a bare-bones budget. Can you imagine how much better the access roads and parking could be with a little more help from the state?
User fees barely keep up with maintenance; in fact, some Hunting Island fees go to maintain other state parks, according to S.C. Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish.
A park like Hunting Island has more than enough land to handle several thousand cars per day, and such parking could remain low density along nearly three miles of oceanfront. What Hunting Island doesn’t have is money to expand parking or improve its roads.
South Carolina is blessed with 10% of the salt marshes in the continental United States, and many sea island barrier beaches are distinguished by their width and dense cover of maritime forests.
Erosion has been so severe along Hunting Island that the lighthouse and main road had to be moved. As the beach retreated into what once was forest, huge trees and stumps in the surf became a hazard. Projects since the 1960s have dredged up sand to maintain the beach in some areas for safe swimming while preserving large swaths of driftwood along the beach.
Unlike true nature preserves, Hunting Island is a public park, and the state parks department has a mandate to provide recreational opportunities as well as protect open space. That’s why there are a campground and trailer hookups next to a nature trail.
But accommodating thousands of visitors and paying for the park requires more money than the state provides each year. When hurricanes damage the park, as Matthew and Dorian did, the park shuts down and loses its primary revenue source — user fees.
Over the past decade, FEMA has helped fund post-storm repairs because of earlier beach improvements. But emergency funding isn’t a vision for the future. The new vision needed is simple: a commitment from our legislators to fund capital improvements, such as elevating low sections of roads and parking areas, creating detention ponds and installing pipes to redirect flows away from areas that are not draining rapidly.
Most importantly, more state funding will help maintain safe swimming areas, because the beach is why most people visit the park.
Groins added in 2006 trap sand and reduce the rate of erosion so renourishment is no longer required every three years. Still, some new sand will be needed every decade or so for the next 50 years.
Rob Young has long advocated abandonment and retreat from the coast. My company has tried to help the S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department maintain the beach as cost-effectively as possible since 1990 while enhancing recreation for all.
PRT staffers do the best they can with limited resources, balancing preservation and access to the park. Let’s hope the new vision for Hunting Island will involve more money for infrastructure and better access for all South Carolinians.
Tim Kana is president of Coastal Science & Engineering, a Columbia company that has been a coastal engineering consultant to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism since 1990.