Commentary: Let's build on teen drinking reduction SC saw during pandemic

COVID-19 brought about many challenges and realities in our nation, state and homes. However, there were some positives, one of those being a reduction in teenage drinking.
Although we saw this reduction, we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of conversations to have. Now that our state is reopening, Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina urges parents and others to stay engaged with the teenagers in their lives. As activities and events return to normal, we encourage you to continue to talk with them, especially around the topics of alcohol and drugs.
If you think back to those times when you were a teenager, you would probably remember hearing your peers talk and discuss the latest party, what was happening, who was drinking or doing what. Believe it or not, those topics are still up for discussion among teens. One of the things we do at MADD SC is encourage teens to make decisions that would keep them and their peers safe as well as alcohol free under the age of 21.
We are here to help parents have potentially lifesaving conversations with their young person regarding drugs and alcohol. This is important to MADD because research has shown that 74% of teens say parents are the biggest influence on their decision to drink underage. We have found through research that underage alcohol use puts teenagers at risk for alcohol dependency and they are more likely to be in an alcohol related crash.
Parents, guardians and others in positions of influence have an impact on the teen in their lives, and those teens are listening more than you may think they are. As they embark on freedom again, here are a few tips that can help you keep the teenager in your life engaged and help them make healthy decisions. They ideas are taken from our #powertalk21challenge.
• Create a morning playlist as a family. Bond over music; it is a great way to find what they like and share some of your favorites.
• Ask your teens to teach about their favorite activity. They will love that you took interest in something that they do and take great pride in showing you how good they are.
• Host a family game night. Gather around a game of Taboo, Scattergories or cards or get physical by playing basketball, tennis or another outdoor sport.
• Create a TikTok together. TikToks are fun, and they will enjoy creating one with you.
• Recognize their good choices. Point out and celebrate those choices, and your teens know how proud you are of them.
You may have plenty of other ways you can engage the teenager in your life. Use those as moments to make memories as well as provide guidance and information regarding alcohol, drugs or things they face as teenagers.
By doing this you are helping them make decisions that keep them and their friends safe and well. There are more than 4,000 alcohol-related deaths among teens each year in the United States, so your voice makes a difference in their life. More ideas, resources and tips are available at powerofparents.org, MADD South Carolina's Facebook page and madd.org/sc.
Ashley Merrick is a program specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina.