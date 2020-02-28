Commentary: Let’s hear more from Democratic candidates on eliminating the digital divide

When I visited U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn in his Capitol office last year, he shared a story with me about children in South Carolina who have to do their homework from the parking lot of a library or McDonald’s, rather than at home.
Why?
These children – many of whom live in traditionally overlooked and underserved rural areas of our state — do not have access to reliable high-speed internet. He told us there are families that travel across town or across a county each night just to find a connection.
I was moved. In a state and nation as great as ours, I thought, children deserve better. They should have the opportunity to achieve their dreams. And we must ensure they have the opportunity because they are our future leaders in business and politics, and they are our workforce.
There are few issues more critical to the long-term economic health of our state than access to reliable broadband internet. That’s why I want to hear more from Democratic candidates for president, who have swept across our state ahead of Saturday’s primary, as well as candidates up and down the ballot, about what they will do to bridge this digital divide.
Estimates of how many South Carolinians lack access to this fundamental tool range from at least 577,000 to many millions. Lexington County, home to our West Columbia headquarters, enjoys stronger broadband connectivity than most counties in the state. Data from the Federal Communications Commission says 94 percent of the county has access to broadband service.
Travel beyond Lexington County, and access to broadband connectivity falls off dramatically. In Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, less than 60 percent of the population has access to broadband, according to the FCC. In Saluda County, fewer than 30 percent of people have broadband access.
The true scale of the challenge is likely far greater. Microsoft usage data says only 45 percent of Lexington County residents access the internet at broadband speeds. Broadband-speed usage falls precipitously in neighboring counties to just 15 percent in Orangeburg, 6 percent in Calhoun and 5 percent in Saluda.
This digital divide separates our communities between suburban and rural, and between haves and have nots. And for those stuck behind the broadband gap, a lack of connectivity can affect every facet of life.
The digital divide disproportionately effects rural South Carolinians. It prevents local small businesses from marketing their products and services, and growing their businesses. It denies students access to resources they need to reach their full potential. And it limits access to many health services that are increasingly delivered through telemedicine services.
As head of one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the country, I am well aware of the impact that limited broadband internet access has on health care delivery.
Advancements in telehealth can expand patient access to specialists, without long waits or burdensome travel, reduce costs and bring peace of mind with remote monitoring solutions and help empower patients and their doctors to manage their overall health.
None of that is possible without reliable broadband connectivity. Plenty of talk is given to the cost of health care by the candidates — an important issue to debate because it impacts us all. But I’d also like to hear more urgency about how we can finally close the digital divide for all Americans by providing them access to the same opportunity enjoyed by many others.
There is also bipartisan agreement in Washington that the current mapping on where the digital divide actually exists underestimates the size of the challenge in closing the gap. While Congress and the FCC have taken steps to improve data collection when making those maps, it remains important to move quickly to implement the new and more accurate data collection process. Without accurate data it will be difficult to properly target resources to address the challenge.
In addition, there must continue to be adequate investments made in rural broadband deployments. Public-private partnerships, in particular, will be crucial to expanding connectivity.
The candidates running to be the next president, in addition to those running for state offices, should be asked exactly how they would seek to finally, and swiftly, get the government’s arm wrapped fully around the scope of the digital divide.
Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians without broadband access, including the families congressman Clyburn told me about, deserve nothing less.
Lou W. Kennedy is president, CEO and owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp.