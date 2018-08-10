I like nicknames.
We give nicknames to those we love: our husbands, our wives, our kids, our dogs. And the cities we love, too.
Paris is the City of Light, New York is the Big Apple. Los Angeles is the City of Angels. Chicago is the Windy City. Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love. Boston, my adopted home for 30 years, is The Hub of the Universe or the City on a Hill, never Beantown if you know the place at all. Great cities have great nicknames.
The South loves nicknames and has plenty of colorful ones, and I’m not talking Bubba, either. Atlanta is Hotlanta. Charlotte is the Queen City. Dallas is the Big D. New Orleans is the Big Easy; Oxford, Miss., is the Little Easy.
Charleston, our hometown, has one of the best, as is only proper. We are the Holy City, a name that recalls the religious tolerance of a community that embraced all faiths from its founding in 1670. These days, we are not always so tolerant, but we are still blessed with the lyrical church steeples that help define the sacred ground we call the peninsula. When we are feeling more laid back, you can just call us Chucktown.
You don’t even have to be a big city to have a nickname in South Carolina, great or otherwise.
Ruby: the Jewel of the South
Elgin: Home of the Catfish Stomp
Cheraw: Prettiest Town in Dixie
Folly Beach: the Edge of America
Newberry: City of Friendly Folks
And on and on it goes. But what of North Charleston, our third-largest city? It has a flag, it has an official seal, it has a hockey team. But no nickname. I Googled until I was blind, and here is the best I could come up with:
“A great place to live, work and play.’’
“Perseverance — Progress — Prosperity’’
These are worthy enough aspirations, even solid mottos, but proper nicknames they are not. This oversight is patently unfair to North Charleston and its people. And it ends here.
Our mission today — with your help — is to remedy this injustice, to bring an identity to a city that sometimes lacks one. A good nickname captures the essence of the person or the place. When you find it, you know it. And it sticks — it’s the immutable law of chewing gum and nicknames.
This needs to be a bottom-up process, not top-down, driven by expensive consultants. So in the spirit of getting the ball rolling downhill, I offer a few suggestions:
North Charleston: the UnHoly City
North Charleston: Boeing East
Uptown Charleston, a.k.a. UpChuck
NoChuck
Summey’s Summerville South
North Charleston: Strip Malls ’R Us
North Charleston: America’s Intersection
North Charleston: Locked & Loaded
Now it’s your turn. We only ask that you take this as seriously as we have. Send your suggestions to sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. We may or may not publish them.
