Commentary: Leave your smartphone at home and listen to your teacher

School days, school days, dear old golden rule days.
Reading and ’riting and ’rithmatic,
Taught me to the tune of a hickory stick.
You were my queen in calico,
I was your bashful, barefoot beau,
And you wrote on my slate, ‘I love you Joe,’
When we were a couple of kids.
— Will D. Cobb and Gus Edwards (1907)
Another school year is upon us and unless I miss my guess, how it plays out will not end well. The ongoing political argument concerning “virtual” schooling will not be settled until medical science produces a vaccine that ends the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nov. 3 election will not make a dime’s worth of difference in speeding that process along. It likely will, however, make trillions of dollars of difference in how Washington addresses other issues of near equal importance — the economy, a foreign policy that far too often seems to reflect presidential whim rather than thoughtful planning and, not last, of course, the criminal rioting, burning and looting that is severely impacting urban life in great American cities, east and west. Including Charleston.
But to move on. There are not many of us still around who once upon a time got our primary education in one-room country schools, the kind that for better or worse (mostly better) helped shape what is often called America’s Greatest Generation, the generation schooled in the 1920s and 1930s, the young soldiers and sailors who fought and won World War II.
What was it like to attend and graduate from a one-room country school with our country mired in the Great Depression?
First, let me tell you some of the things, largely taken for granted today, that my school did not have, and then the one thing it had that made everything work.
My school did not have electricity, indoor plumbing, central heat, air conditioning, a cafeteria, a playground, a gym, a locker room, a library, a school nurse or a school bus.
What my school did have was a truly remarkable teacher, a young woman whose job it was to teach 30-odd kids, grades one through eight, in one room. She had no teacher aides, other than a donated upright piano, chronically out of tune. The school’s reference books — a dictionary, an old encyclopedia, a Bible, some history books — all fit on one short shelf.
I have known many great teachers in my long life, many in the Navy, many in academia, many at this newspaper. But when I hear the word “teacher,” my thoughts go immediately to my teacher at that one-room country school. She had a calling, not a profession. She was a miracle worker. She was a strict disciplinarian too. She had to be. If she wasn’t, we hellions in her school would have eaten her alive.
She taught two classes at a time, calling them to the front of the room. She wrote notes on the blackboard — reading assignments, a line or two of a favorite poem or a quote from Shakespeare she expected us to commit to memory. I remember some of them to this day.
At the start of each day, she led us in a Pledge of Allegiance (the words “under God” were not yet part of the pledge). It was followed by a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer. I don’t think this hurt anyone’s feelings at school or at home, though I grant you it might today.
Once or twice a year, she arranged a school trip. The places she took us (our parents furnished transportation) included Hershey, the chocolate city; Harrisburg, the state capital; museums, art galleries, state parks. My favorite trip was the one to the Gettysburg battlefield. Viewing the many monuments, she told us there was not much difference between Yankee and Confederate boys who fought and died there. “They did not make the war,” she said. “They never do. We were one country and one people when the shooting stopped, and God willing we shall always be.”
I’ve never forgotten that either.
R.L. Schreadley, Ph.D., is a retired Navy commander and a former Post and Courier executive editor.