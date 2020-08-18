Commentary: Laurel Island is a big deal. What's all the rush?

Laurel Island, a nearly 200-acre waterfront property at the east end of Romney Street, is not actually an island. Likewise, the Laurel Island Planned Unit Development application that will be presented to the Planning Commission on Wednesday is not actually what it seems to be.
The attractive drawings and good intentions that accompany the application are inconsistent with the legally binding language of the PUD itself. To be clear: Once this PUD is approved, the changes to the zoning and land use laws it allows will be permanent, and the developer can proceed to build out the project over decades according to the PUD without having to seek further approvals.
In an application of this size, complexity and impact, it is critical to read the fine print. That’s why an organization such as the Preservation Society exists: to inform and educate the public about issues that affect Charleston’s future. And Laurel Island is a massive one. It has the potential to change the face of the peninsula — for better, for worse, forever.
The development team will present a plan that includes 4,260 residences, 2.2 million square feet of office space, buildings as tall as 12 stories, and eventually a bridge on Cool Blow Street. It will be the largest entitlement ever seen downtown — the size of 33 Marion Squares.
To be clear, the Preservation Society supports development on the site. And this project is by far the best plan yet proposed for this former landfill. But inconsistencies and a lack of specifics in the plan, and the rushed community outreach process accompanying it, must be satisfactorily addressed before the application is approved. So we need to slow down and carefully consider exactly what the PUD says, and what kind of development its language will produce.
The kind of PUD we can support will have ample open space, a diverse array of housing options for all incomes, a fully developed land-use plan and a strong design-review process. It will be given robust community review. Unfortunately, not one of these descriptors fits this application at this time.
The proposed land-use plan is vague and nonspecific. The commitment to open space is either 40 acres (the drawings) or 10 acres (the fine print). The proposed design-review process, calling for an independent review board, is weak and allows for critical decisions to be made with minimal public review or city oversight.
And in perhaps the biggest missed opportunity of all, the PUD’s commitment to affordable housing is insensitive to community needs. Charleston’s housing crisis has been well-documented — and Laurel Island represents the most significant chance the city has to provide housing options for a full spectrum of residents.
While the developer cites a commitment to such housing, in fact the PUD requires only 10% affordable housing during or until completion of the project, which is likely to be decades from now. We believe that double the amount of affordable housing is called for.
Finally, information-sharing with Laurel Island’s neighbors has been inadequate. While there appears to have been ample communication between the developer and city leaders, outreach to the community began in earnest only after the July 15 Planning Commission meeting, in response to the society’s and commissioners’ concerns. These last-minute virtual meetings have been rushed and insufficient.
Based on our conversations in the neighborhoods, residents are either unaware, unable to focus or alarmed that the plan is proceeding without their concerns being heard. Zoom is simply not an effective tool for public engagement on a large and complicated project, especially in such fraught times.
Regardless of where you live, Laurel Island matters. The decisions that are made about projects like this speak to our values as a community and to the strength of our planning process. PUDs by their nature provide open-ended entitlements with little accountability. They must be carefully vetted and thoroughly understood. If well-connected developers can make vague promises to the city in return for massive entitlements, then our planning process no longer supports optimal or even reliable outcomes.
If the necessary time and effort are not taken to thoroughly evaluate the impact of this massive zoning entitlement change on our city and its residents, the message is loud and clear that developers’ profits are a higher priority than the long-term health and vibrancy of the community.
The Laurel Island PUD has much to recommend it, but it is weakened by significant inconsistencies and a lack of specificity. We ask the developer and the city to pause and address these problems so that this project will truly deliver on its promises. What, after all, is the hurry?
Kristopher King is executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston. Elizabeth Jenkins, president of the East Central Neighborhood Council, contributed to this op-ed.