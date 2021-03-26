Commentary: Lacking leadership from McMaster, C of C president comes through on COVID

This week, College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu announced that the college is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide an on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible university employees and contractors.

The school has received around 500 doses of the highly effective Pfizer vaccine and began distributing the vaccine on Friday. A second round of the vaccine for participating employees is planned for April 16.

This is a major accomplishment for the administration, showing innovative leadership on the part of President Hsu as we continue to see the devastating impact of COVID-19 in our community. The recent partnership is not novel in our state: Both the University of South Carolina and Clemson also have set up vaccine distribution sites for their campuses.

But Hsu’s partnership with MUSC is going to get more shots in arms, as we have secured more doses so far than either USC or Clemson. With fewer employees, we’re inherently doing this more effectively. In addition to the vaccine rollout, President Hsu has promised a more proactive on-the-ground response to curbing violations of face covering and social distancing regulations, which remain in force on campus, and have so far plagued our campus response to mitigating the pandemic.

His announcement comes at a critical time. Gov. Henry McMaster, dizzied with a bout of political theater, recently issued Executive Order 2021-12, mandating all state agencies — including universities — to initiate a full-time, in-person return to the workplace beginning March 15. That's regardless of whether a state employee is vaccinated, regardless of employees' preexisting health conditions and regardless of whether they have safe and stable care for children and other dependents. Coupled with that disastrous order was an easing of statewide mask mandates.

It is refreshing, in this climate, to see local leadership in Charleston actively trying to mitigate the political blunders coming out of McMaster’s office in Columbia. COVID-19 cases and deaths have slowed since the massive spike in late January and early February, sure, and more and more people are getting vaccinated. But we’re far from solving the COVID-19 crisis, even if we appear to be in the home stretch of preventing the worst of the deaths.

In our own university community, for example, cases flatlined for a short period to fewer than five at a time, but in the past week, they have shot back up to around 25 to 30 per day, with around 80 students and employees actively quarantined. People still are getting sick and dying from COVID-19.

The threat is still with us, and as much as the technological solution will help — a historic solution, I might add, as a historian of public health — vaccines will not solve the public health nightmare that is our daily reality. It will take months to get every American vaccinated — longer than needed if this pandemic had been handled in a more effective way from the jump.

Now, maybe more than ever, we need leadership at local, state and national levels to help get us out of the pandemic, and to provide safe spaces, accommodations and flexibility for us to return to any sort of post-pandemic normalcy and keep our humanity.

Hsu, in this way, is helping our community to cross the COVID finish line in a real-life, zero-sum game of life or death, and in a climate where our governor gave up weeks ago.

Over the past year, College of Charleston faculty, staff and students — myself included in the pages of The Post and Courier — have called upon President Hsu to make decisive decisions to help protect our university and our broader community. On this decision, he got it right and deserves praise.

Jacob Steere-Williams is an associate professor of history at the College of Charleston.