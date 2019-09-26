The U.S. Department of Labor secured a huge win for America’s workforce this week by delivering overtime eligibility to more than 1.2 million additional workers. Specifically, the Trump administration updated the regulations determining which workers are automatically eligible for overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
It has been nearly 15 years since the department last increased the salary thresholds that determine automatic overtime eligibility. In light of the growth in wages and salaries since that time, today’s increases from the department are necessary and long overdue.
The earnings thresholds currently being enforced, including the $455 per week standard salary level, no longer are high enough to cover many employees who are obviously nonexempt, but are found so only after a potentially complicated analysis of their actual job duties. The department’s update to the salary threshold is based on widely supported reasoning and a well-known methodology. The department based this final rule on broad-based input, including public comments on a Request for Information, substantial input at public listening sessions across the country, and public comments on the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. Commenters overwhelmingly agreed that the currently enforced levels needed to be updated.
As a result, effective Jan. 1, 2020, the department is raising the “standard salary level” from the currently enforced level of $455 to $684 per week (equivalent from $23,660 to $35,568 per year); raising the total annual compensation level for “highly compensated employees” from the currently enforced level of $100,000 to $107,432 per year; and, in recognition of evolving pay practices, allowing employers to count certain bonuses, incentives and commissions toward a portion of the standard salary level.
The methodology that the department used to arrive at the adjusted salary levels is straightforward: it applied the same method used to determine the salary threshold in 2004 to current data, setting the standard salary level at the 20th percentile of earnings of full-time salaried workers in the South and/or in the retail sector nationwide. This approach has withstood the test of time, is familiar to employees and employers, and can continue to be used going forward more frequently without causing significant hardship or disruption to employers or the economy.
Fixed earning thresholds become less effective over time, and lengthy delays between updates can cause disruptively large increases when overdue updates finally occur. Accordingly, in the final rule the department reaffirmed its methodology for setting the salary level and its intent to update the earnings thresholds more regularly in the future through notice-and-comment rulemaking, creating predictability for employers.
This rule not only updates the salary levels for American workers, but also simplifies compliance for job creators, and keeps the American workforce strong without creating a shock to the economy. The salary level updates ease the compliance burden on employers by removing ambiguity for workers paid less than the set salaries, erasing the risk of making the wrong call based on a worker’s job duties for those earning below that amount.
Our economy has more job openings than job seekers and more Americans are joining the labor force every day. Real wages are going up. Our action continues to fuel that momentum. For many workers, this rule means more dollars in their paychecks. For the American workforce at large, it simply makes sense.
Cheryl M. Stanton is the administrator of the United States Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. She is a South Carolina native.