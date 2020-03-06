Commentary: Keep Santee Cooper intact

Santee Cooper has been a mainstay in our community for over 80 years. As a boy, I remember fishing the Santee Cooper lakes and enjoying all the outdoor activities the lake system has to offer.
It wasn’t until later in life that I clearly understood those lakes were a major first step in bringing Berkeley County and the surrounding areas to the standard of living that we enjoy today.
The Santee Cooper lakes were the foundation for the first hydroelectric power to our area. The creation of Santee Cooper, and subsequently the Electric Cooperatives, is the reason that rural areas of South Carolina were electrified- because there simply wasn’t enough population density for an investor-owned utility to justify running the lines.
I'm certainly not knocking capitalism and investment — I’m all for it and fully understand that it drives our economy, but this one example of Santee Cooper’s humble beginnings simply goes to show the different motives for public power versus private power.
After becoming County Supervisor, I was reminded of the additional benefits that the lakes continue to provide, such as safe drinking water to nearly 200,000 South Carolinians through two treatment plants located on Lakes Moultrie and Marion.
My role has also provided me an opportunity to see first-hand the benefits that Santee Cooper provides in the economic development arena as well. Industrial and commercial development, along with conservative fiscal leadership, has helped Berkeley County offer our residents the lowest property tax rate of all 46 counties.
As the debate gets underway in the General Assembly, I would encourage everyone to place emotions aside and to educate themselves on the facts. Santee Cooper’s lake system and water treatment plants, servicing stations, power lines, and economic development projects are all in South Carolina.
Their employees are our neighbors and friends and perform at a level second to none.
We, as community leaders, direct Santee Cooper customers, indirect Electric Cooperative customers, and all South Carolinians owe it to ourselves to objectively evaluate the options and make the best recommendations to our state legislators for the future of electric power in South Carolina.
This is one decision that cannot be undone, so the benefits to the customer and the State of selling Santee Cooper must be substantial, justifiable, unquestionable, and above all reproach.
Anything less suggests that reformation of this valuable state-owned asset is in order.
Johnny Cribb is Berkeley County's Supervisor.