Commentary: It's time for new ideas, leadership in 6th Congressional District

In our form of government, a constitutional republic, we elect officials to do our bidding. Our government is hinged to the idea that these elected officials will be citizen statesman.
This collective of individuals, who take a brief hiatus from their profession to serve, ideally improve the lives of the community, and then they return home to live by those very policies they argued for or against.
In South Carolina’s 6th U.S. Congressional District, where I’m running as a Republican candidate, that hasn’t been the case. I think it’s time to breathe new life into this area of opportunity.
My principle focus if elected will be to recruit employers to the district and take advantage of the Opportunity Zone law passed in 2018 instead of focusing on how to criticize it.
This is a sales job: to approach as many prospective employers as possible and sell them on the idea that it’s in their best interest to move to one of our towns. More opportunity and more money mean better access to services, which leads to better health care, education, infrastructure and quality of life.
I will target the dozens if not hundreds of suppliers to our major manufacturers in South Carolina, including Boeing, Volvo, BMW and others.
Thriving communities don’t manifest out of thin air, and they certainly aren’t vibrant if dependent on the government. Active investment from the private sector yielding productive output from a community gives it life, wealth and purpose. I believe the sixth district is a powder keg of opportunity, and I want to facilitate lighting the fuse.
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn is a good man whom I respect. I think he is a significant historic figure whose legacy will stand through the ages. However, I do not think the U.S. House of Representatives is a place for tenured statesmanship.
The founders intended for great turnover in the House to keep the ideas fresh, and send those same officials back home to live by the rules they passed. I know this is a historically Democratic district that has voted for the incumbent for 28 years. But I’m asking voters to give me a chance. I’m a low-risk investment. If I fail, there is another election in two short years. If I do well, we will have gained so much: opportunity.
A vote for me also will set the district free so the people can choose a longtime statesman’s successor. “Congressman” is not a hereditary title to be passed on to one’s children, nor should a congressman name his own replacement.
It would free up the Democratic side of the ticket for the many qualified individuals waiting in the wings: Bakari Sellers, Marlon Kimpson, Marvin Pendarvis and others. If any of these good men were running against the incumbent, I wouldn’t feel so compelled to run.
Finally, what pushed me over the edge in deciding to run for this seat was the reference to a “kingmaker” this spring. This is the United States of America. We do not have kings here; nor should we have kingmakers. I trust voters believe this as well.
Let’s improve the 6th District with new ideas, bring opportunity to our people, bind up the nation’s wounds, love our neighbors, work hard, pick up litter, say a kind word to a stranger, go to school, get good grades, go to church, love our children and shock the world — together.
John McCollum is a Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District. The Navy veteran lives in downtown Charleston with his wife and son. He worked for a Lowcountry congressman and works in sales for a tech company and has a side business called Chuck Wagon.