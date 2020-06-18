Commentary: It's time for a Reconciliation Park for Charleston

A few years ago, my wife and I were cycling along the Danube River near Budapest and came across a most unusual memorial park.
After the fall of the communist regime in 1989, rather than taking down and destroying communist statues and monuments, many of them around Hungary were immediately removed and relocated to form the basis for the collection of statues in what is called the Memento Park.
It hosts more than 50 statues of former Soviet and Hungarian communist leaders from all over Hungary. The site serves as a cultural and educational center that houses art projects, festivals, professional and public events as well as a museum education program.
I particularly liked the quote at the entrance from István Schneller, chief architect of Budapest:
“Memento Park is the dignity with which it treats its theme: by refusing to sacrifice its historical significance to the ever-changing powers of daily politics … with its grand design concept and disturbed peacefulness it serves as an example for solving a controversial problem in an intelligent and elegant manner.”
Given the emotionally charged debate about the proper role of Confederate monuments in America today, and particularly in Charleston, perhaps we could learn from the Hungarian project.
We aren’t unique: Virtually every country today has a part of its past whose repercussions are still felt today. Some have done better than others in addressing their past. South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission is a good example.
I believe Charleston could offer a creative and powerful solution to the “Heritage Not Hate” dilemma. A Reconciliation Park here could provide a model for the United States. America has only begun to reconcile its dark past, the fact that our nation’s prosperity was made possible in large part by enslaved Africans.
The goal of such a park would be to begin a dialogue of healing by creating a home for Confederate monuments now occupying public spaces in and around Charleston and perhaps farther afield. There are 195 public spaces with Confederate monuments in South Carolina and 13 in Charleston, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
To house the relocated monuments, the park would need several acres, possibly in Hampton Park, on the former Navy base in North Charleston or at a site in the Neck Area. The park could include an educational center and historical context displays for each monument. It could become a draw for tourists and school groups.
One obstacle to the park is the state’s Heritage Act, which requires legislative approval to move or remove war-related monuments on public land.
That act states, “No Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, War Between the States, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Native American, or African-American History monuments or memorials erected on public property of the State or any of its political subdivisions may be relocated, removed, disturbed, or altered.”
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard has called for its repeal — so far without success, although he plans to take the issue to the House when it reconvenes.
Many other entities beyond Charleston, including Clemson University and The Citadel, have urged or are expected to urge lawmakers to address this act.
It is time for our Legislature to do the right thing and give local jurisdictions the power to make the changes they feel are best for their communities. And it is time to be creative and get to work to create a reconciliation park in Charleston. Let’s show America how the birthplace of the Confederacy can be transformed into America’s healing ground.
Donald Sparks is director of the Charleston Council for International Visitors and an emeritus economics professor at The Citadel.