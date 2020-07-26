Commentary: It would be a bad idea to cut Charleston Police Department funding

In the past few months, I have received hundreds of emails asking the city to “defund the police,” “reallocate police funds” and “reverse Charleston Police Department’s increased presence.” At this point, I feel it’s necessary to respond since two demands were asked of myself, Charleston City Council and Mayor John Tecklenburg:
1. Immediately reverse the decision to enhance the police presence on the Charleston peninsula.
2. Reallocate 25% of the police budget to social and economic programs that directly benefit Charleston’s most impoverished and marginalized communities.
Let me be the first to say that increasing the police presence downtown is long overdue. Over the past several weeks, many residents and business owners have expressed their bewilderment over the lack of visual presence of uniformed officers along busy streets such as King, Meeting and Broad. Since May 30, we have had rioting; businesses boarded up after they were vandalized and looted; a disgruntled former employee allegedly shooting up CO restaurant at 11 a.m. on a Sunday with patrons inside; and the sickening killing of Tom DiLorenzo at 6:15 a.m. while he and his wife walked their dogs.
These events might be deemed “isolated,” but they create a quickly changing attitude toward violent crime in our once-thriving central business district. Daylight shootings on King Street never seemed possible. However, it seems as if they could become the norm. The ripple effects include significant loss of business for our hospitality and accommodations industries due to fear and the avoidance of downtown in general out of fear.
Establishing a stronger police presence downtown is a must. But that’s not possible if you reallocate 25% of the police budget. The 2020 budget for the police department is $53 million. Twenty-five percent of that is $13 million.
In 2019, the Charleston Police Department listed the following as its two biggest accomplishments:
Assisted in the completion of the CNA racial-bias audit and determined initial needs associated with implementation of audit recommendations.
Implemented the Community Oriented Policing Division, which formerly was known as the Community Outreach Division. This combines community outreach, crime prevention, Crime Stoppers and housing into one division.
Reallocating 25% of our annual police budget would mean eliminating more than 150 of the agency’s 558 employees, sworn and non-sworn. This would be a devastating blow to an organization that is already short-staffed by about 50 officers. There is no way to justify reducing our police force that greatly. It would be a terrible decision by any elected leader.
While I wholeheartedly support education and investing in social and economic programs to make our communities more aware of what is happening around us, greatly reducing the number of uniformed officers is not a good trade-off. Our population continues to grow daily, and we have seen over the past several weeks that when there is a lack of police presence, violent crime will happen.
Did you know that emergency services (fire, police, etc.) make up almost 60% of our annual city budget?
Did you also know that property tax revenue doesn’t fully pay this amount, so our city has to tap into other resources in order to protect our citizens?
There is only one thing that could result from a 25% decrease to the number of uniformed officers in Charleston: chaos.
Our city is truly at a crossroads. We can start cutting public services, but that will give criminals and bad actors an opening to destroy this city. Or we could be better than that. We could find a way to improve our police department, like implementing the CNA racial-bias audit, while also improving outreach to the community. While we are at it, we could address the lack of affordable housing, the need for better education and improved health services in impoverished communities.
We can do much better than cutting 150 police personnel. We owe it to our community to come up with a much better answer than that.
Harry Griffin is a member of Charleston City Council.