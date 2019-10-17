U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is now just one of a handful of Democrats who has not formally announced his support for the presidential impeachment inquiry. I understand his hesitancy. He is in a highly competitive district that was gerrymandered in a dishonest way to give the Republican Party an unfair advantage that he somehow managed to overcome.
However, I think his calculations on the political fallout are off base. More importantly, he has no ethical or constitutional option but to support impeachment. This is probably the most important vote he will cast in his time in Congress. If he continues to take the noncommittal route, it will be something he will regret.
Donald Trump’s actions present a clear-cut case for impeachment. He had already committed many offenses that should have led to impeachment before, such as paying off a porn star right before the election, attempting to obstruct the Mueller investigation and refusing to divest his business interests. However, these latest actions are so obvious and easy to see that it is an insult to our republic to allow him to stay in office. Trump publicly confirmed the whistleblower’s complaint that he asked Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival. He then publicly asked China to do the same thing. There also is growing evidence that with Ukraine, this was a case of quid pro quo, cooperating with an investigation against Hunter Biden in exchange for military aid. However, that does not need to be proven for impeachment to occur.
Rep. Cunningham is an intelligent man. I am sure that privately he realizes all this and supports impeachment. He is just doing a political calculation right now. However, that is the biggest problem: Everyone is doing political calculations instead of doing their constitutional duty and removing this dangerous and unlawful man from office. Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake said that if the vote could be held privately, 35 Republican senators would vote to remove Trump from office. The problem is that everyone is watching their own back and allowing a man who thinks he’s king to run wild.
The few Democrats who are still holding out like Cunningham give a pass to Republicans. I talked to a Republican state legislator last week who mentioned Cunningham specifically in reference to why he was not calling for impeachment. If Republicans are asked why they are not upholding their clear constitutional duties, they can deflect and say that even some Democrats have not gotten on board. This is not just some symbolic bill. This will be the most important vote of Cunningham‘s time in office, whether that is just one more year or many more years.
Though the political calculations should be secondary, they also are off base. Are there really that many people out there who would consider voting for Cunningham just because he withheld his impeachment vote? People who are that upset about impeachment probably are not going to vote for the Democratic congressman. And yes, 95% of people voting for the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 will vote for Cunningham regardless of how he votes on this.
However, there could be just enough who decide to put in a protest vote against him or do not even feel motivated to vote given that South Carolina is not competitive in the Electoral College. It certainly will hurt his grassroots fundraising and campaign volunteers as it will deflate his support among his base. Maybe Cunningham should focus a little more on the people who elected him to serve as a check for Trump than trying to appeal to a largely nonexistent bloc of voters. I have no malice toward Rep. Cunningham. He seems like a good man and an honorable congressman. But I think he will regret this position the rest of his career, especially if it is used as a tool to keep Trump in office.
If Cunningham can’t stand up and do what is right here, how can we expect it from Republicans who will face stronger opposition from their own base?
Will McCorkle is a South Carolina educator and immigration advocate.