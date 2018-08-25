Our South Carolina heritage compels us to support special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation until its conclusion. I will tell you why.
We sent four delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. Months were spent writing the Constitution. Competing plans and conflicting concepts were heatedly debated. Two of South Carolina’s delegates, Charles Pinckney and John Rutledge, were heavily involved in shaping the Constitution that their constituents eventually ratified.
John Rutledge was appointed to the first Supreme Court of our country and later served as the second Chief Justice of the United States. Like many of the revolutionaries, both Rutledge and Pinckney were lawyers who devoted their distinguished careers to establishing a constitutional republic.
We citizens are familiar with our Constitution and its fundamental provisions, but one overarching fact of the Constitution and our governmental system that it created was this: It was all based on the rule of law.
Thomas Paine, the author of “Common Sense,” the 1776 pamphlet that advocated an independent American republic, declared that “In England the King is the law, in America the law is the king.” A familiar statement about our system is that in America we do not have a government of men and women but instead a government of laws.
The civilized world was watching this experiment in republican government, and most observers were doubters. Most expected this experiment would fail and that our country’s land mass was too large to be reasonably governed. They believed the passions of the elected officials would in time overwhelm the structure of the Constitution. They believed a coup d’état or revolt would be the likely result because that had been the experience before in history.
Of course, our Constitution not only survived for the past 231 years but has survived difficult challenges that probably would have surrendered any other form of government: the Civil War, two World Wars and a ravaging Great Depression that brought our nation to its knees and caused some to question our capitalism and form of government. That is to say nothing of demagogues who have preached hate and division over the years. But America never succumbed to those challenges because this was a country so wisely founded on the rule of law.
What is the Mueller investigation about? In the cacophony of tweets and partisan broadsides, it is easy to lose the clear, simple understanding of what this investigation is about. Our country was attacked by an adversary of more than 70 years. Russia attacked our capacity to engage in what our Founding Fathers felt was the essence of republican government determined by popular will: the ability of voters to freely and fairly elect a president. It is clear now that Russia conspired and worked to influence the 2016 election.
I often think of what our Founding Fathers might have done had a similar conspiracy been unveiled in the early days of our country: They would have considered such a conspiracy to be a mortal threat to the nation and would have responded in kind. Many would have certainly concluded that if any Americans had been involved in any way that they were guilty of treason. Our Founding Fathers risked their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to create a country where, among other things, we could freely elect our rulers. A foreign nation violating American sovereignty for its benefit would have seemed beyond outrageous. In the Quasi-War of 1798 with France and the War of 1812 against Great Britain, Americans demonstrated outrage against foreign powers that violated American sovereignty.
Robert Mueller, the person selected to pursue this very important investigation, is a most honorable man with a stellar record of military and public service. He is a registered Republican, but in his public service has worked with Republicans and Democrats. He has spent his entire professional life as a servant of the rule of law.
I believe that it is our solemn duty as Americans to support the Mueller investigation to its conclusion, so that we, as the citizens of our country, know who was responsible for the act of seeking to undermine our free and fair elections. Moreover, we need to hold those persons accountable.
At the end of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, a group of anxious citizens waited outside Independence Hall in anticipation that the deliberations would soon conclude. One of Philadelphia’s most distinguished women, Elizabeth Powel, asked her friend and delegate Benjamin Franklin, “Well, doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, without hesitation, “a republic, if you can keep it.”
Franklin’s challenge to those citizens outside of Independence Hall 231 years ago is a challenge to us right now. We have a duty to keep this republic, to make it perfectly clear that we will not tolerate any foreign interference with our electoral process, and that we demand that the Mueller investigation continue until its conclusion.
Joseph P. Riley Jr. was mayor of Charleston from 1975-2016.