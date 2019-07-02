I’m on a chase to save my son’s life.
He’s 6 years old.
And my 5-year-old daughter, too.
As a child, I survived the treachery of the streets — barely. There were so many opportunities to take roads destined for perilous outcomes.
The crack epidemic.
Gangs.
Unwarranted violence.
And I was this close.
But I was spared.
I am not going to assume that my children will have the same great fortune because those dangerous roads are now more plentiful. So many of them await.
I am readying myself for “The Talk” with my children. I’ve been preparing for “The Talk” over the past six years. My son’s eighth birthday is in 2020 and I made a commitment to sit down with him once he crosses that threshold.
Eight was my magic number, but now that number might be seven.
He is my treasured prince.
Old enough to understand, I believe, and young enough to revert back to his post-”The Talk” innocence.
I love my law enforcement brethren. I teach them at their academies across our beautiful nation. And I trust them with my son’s life — with my daughter’s life.
My daughter’s brilliant, beautiful life. My princess.
But I need to let my kids know that there are some things that they must do while engaging with the police. Things that every community member should know.
Be compliant. Be respectful. And handle any issues after you get home safely.
I am willing to sacrifice my life so that they will have everything I didn’t have as a child. I am their father, their protector — and they are the loves of my life.
Please get home safely, my babies. This chase is exhausting and I need you to live.
M. Quentin Williams is a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor. He is the author of the book, “How NOT To Get KILLED By The POLICE,” the foundation of his organization’s law enforcement and community training sessions across the United States. The former Charleston resident is training Charleston County sheriff’s deputies to avoid implicit and cultural bias.