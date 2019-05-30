It’s curious that Paul Bowers, in a recent article titled, “Activists ask: Who pumped dark money into a Charleston school board race and why?” chose the term “dark money” to describe the Charleston Coalition for Kids’ support of a slate of qualified candidates for the Charleston County School Board in last November’s election.
In defining the adjective “dark,” the Cambridge Dictionary offers the following: “with little or no light,” “secret or hidden,” “evil or threatening,” or “sad and without hope.” Was it the Coalition For Kids’ open support of Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Joyce Green and the Rev. Eric Mack that was dark? Or was it the entire recent history of Charleston’s school board elections, and indeed the state of Charleston County schools over the past few decades?
It’s difficult to imagine any descriptors that could more poignantly capture the essence of Charleston County’s school system leading up to 2018.
Historically, Charleston voters have been asked to choose among candidates about whom they have little or no information, let alone from any reliable source. Many
of the candidates themselves have carried secret, hidden agendas
and have no qualification to govern a school system with the futures of nearly 50,000 students at stake.
With a school board apparently motivated by self-interest and a focus on the adults rather than students, the outlook for Charleston County’s schools for under-resourced kids could not have been much more hopeless. In the 2017-18 school year, just one-third of South Carolina students in grades 3–8 scored “meets expectations” or higher on both the math and ELA portions of SC Ready, the state’s standardized test. Five Charleston County high schools have ACT scores that rank in the bottom 30 statewide, with an average ACT score of 13.7 — just above the 13.2 average score for students educated in our S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
Indeed, the Post and Courier’s illuminating series, “Minimally Adequate,” exposed these bleak circumstances last November, noting that “a third of high school juniors don’t have the basic skills they need to get a modern job,” and “many low-income and low-performing schools continue to lose students and post dismal test scores despite turnaround efforts, trapping the remaining students in a cycle of low expectations and poor outcomes.”
Seeking an end to the dark days of Charleston’s education system, the Charleston Coalition For Kids organized around an agenda of doing what’s best for kids. With the backing of more than 100 influencers including its spokesman former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, parent advocates from Charleston RISE, executives from Boeing, and philanthropists Anita Zucker and Ben Navarro, the Coalition For Kids set out to shine a light on changes needed to create an effective school system. The group supports change-driving ideas such as results-oriented, empowered school leadership, extensive teacher professional development, challenging academic lessons in every classroom, the addition of high-quality preschool programs, and outcome-linked compensation for educators.
To suggest, as Mr. Bowers’ article does in quoting a past school board candidate that the work of the Charleston Coalition for Kids was “an attack on our democracy,” could not be further from reality. In fact, the work of the Coalition For Kids produced an army of well-informed, enlightened voters who then used their power of choice to elect a slate of candidates that they could expect to do what’s best for kids. If that’s not the definition of democracy, then I don’t know what is.
Josh Bell is executive director of the Charleston Coalition For Kids.