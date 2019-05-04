"Originally, we started a little lower. Even the president was eager to push it up to $2 trillion and that is a very good thing.”
That’s what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had to say in a news conference last week after he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with President Donald Trump to talk about a possible infrastructure bill.
Mr. Trump reportedly liked the way $2 trillion sounds. It is indeed a nice, round, alliterative number. It rolls off the tongue.
It’s also a huge, jaw-dropping sum. But the number itself isn’t so much a concern as the fact that top Democrats and the president are negotiating a price tag before they even figure out what they need to do.
That’s a disastrous way to approach this kind of effort. In no way should spending more money be interpreted as a measure of success in and of itself, especially when it comes to building infrastructure.
On the contrary, many of America’s infrastructure needs are directly the result of such spending bonanzas. Our roads and bridges are crumbling in part because we overbuilt them with little or no consideration for covering long-term maintenance costs.
Proposing to spend trillions more on new stuff isn’t so much an investment strategy as a plan to add lots of new debt — presumably some now, definitely lots down the road — to the federal government’s already ridiculous tab.
Just how much debt we’re talking about isn’t yet clear, because nobody has any idea how to pay for all this.
The most obvious source of new revenue would be hiking the federal gas tax, which hasn’t been raised from its current 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993.
Republicans likely won’t be enthusiastic about that plan because it’s a tax increase. Democrats shouldn’t count on it either, because ideally we’ll all be using a lot less gas in the near future, which would undercut the long-term value of a gas tax hike.
Mr. Trump has talked about using federal dollars to leverage private investment for things like toll roads, which is not an inherently terrible idea but certainly one with a lot of potential pitfalls.
At any rate, it will take either some very creative accounting and/or some very substantial tax increases to get to $2 trillion in any reasonable time frame.
But again, that’s putting the cart before the horse. First we need to figure out exactly what we’re planning to build and why. We’re not off to a great start.
Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer asked that — in addition to paying for roads, bridges, water and energy utilities and broadband networks — the infrastructure bill also serve as a jobs program and climate change strategy among other tangentially related, important but otherwise complex goals.
Wrapping that kind of thing too tightly into a federal infrastructure bill is a recipe for unintended consequences, higher costs and disappointing results, however.
Both parties are asking for stronger “Buy America” provisions, for example, which sound admirable in theory but in practice have led to arbitrary shortages of crucial goods. Only two bus companies supply sufficiently “Made in America” vehicles, for example, driving up costs and causing delays.
Besides, given that many foreign companies now operate factories in the United States staffed by American workers — including several in the Charleston area and elsewhere in South Carolina — the meaning of buying American is increasingly hazy.
We need an infrastructure bill, but not one like what leaders in either party are suggesting. Most of our efforts should be on simply shoring up what we’ve already got, which is far from glamorous but a monumental and crucial task.
If and when that gets done, new infrastructure investments should only be considered when they have the clear potential to boost economic productivity and help build more successful, livable communities.
That added value can then pay off the cost of those roads, sidewalks, power lines, sewers and transit systems. Start by identifying needs — the things that are really holding people back — and then figure out the money.
Unfortunately, we haven’t done that very well in the past, which is at least partly why so much of our infrastructure is in sorry shape and our government is so deeply in debt.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.