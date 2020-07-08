Commentary: In place of Calhoun monument, Charleston needs a 'peaceful gadfly,' and a side of Amazing Grace

Several people have suggested replacing Charleston’s John C. Calhoun statue with one depicting some other fallible person. Instead, how about a reminder of goodness-enabling redemption?
In 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described the importance of peaceful change agents:
“I have earnestly opposed violent tension, but there is a type of constructive, nonviolent tension which is necessary for growth. Just as Socrates felt it was necessary to create a tension in the mind so that individuals could rise from the bondage of myths and half-truths to the unfettered realm of creative analysis and objective appraisal, so must we see the need for nonviolent gadflies to create the kind of tension in society that will help men rise from the dark depths of prejudice and racism to the majestic heights of understanding and brotherhood.”
We need a peaceful gadfly.
About $136,000 was spent to remove Calhoun’s statue. Rather than spend more, hold an auction. The high bidder gets the column and is responsible for its removal.
With the money raised, use Dr. King’s method of drawing on history to elevate discourse — build a statue depicting Plato’s Allegory of the Cave. Remember the story? Prisoners, chained in a cave, spend their days debating shadows cast on the cave’s wall by objects that puppeteers hold up behind them. The prisoners, unable to see the objects or puppeteers, perceive the shadows as reality. Eventually, one prisoner breaks free, finds the mouth of the cave, and sees the greater world. Thus enlightened, he returns to liberate his imprisoned mates with the good news. But obsessed with shadows, they resist the truth.
The “gadfly statue” would consist of a stone wall placed on the north side of Marion Square such that trees and other objects cast a shadow on its southern face. Etched across the top would be the words of James Baldwin: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Three enchained figures — two wolves and a pen-wielding sheep — face the wall. Written on the backs of the animals are three reminders:
“Democracy is two wolves and a sheep deciding what’s for supper.”
“Liberty is a well-armed sheep, contesting the vote.“
“The pen is mightier than the sword.”
Dedicate the site as a place of peaceful dialogue — a Charleston version of the “Speakers Corner” in London’s Hyde Park.
In 2025, rededicate the former Calhoun statue base as a tribute to positive qualities of humanity. On one side are Dr. King’s provocatively graceful words about Socrates and nonviolent gadflies.
Side two would tell the story of Mother Emmanuel’s parishioners. How, 10 years earlier in 2015, they responded to tragic violence with forgiveness and love, thereby serving humankind with an inspiring example of grace.
A third plaque would commemorate the 300th birthday of John Newton. A former slave, turned slave ship captain, turned minister, Newton humbly labeled himself a “wretch” saved by “amazing grace.” He credited time spent in Charleston as a vital part of his redemptive journey. Writing of his visit here in 1749:
“I began to taste the sweets of communion with God in the exercises of prayer and praise ... . I had, for the most part, peace of conscience, and my strongest desires were toward the things of God.”
Finally, a tribute to William “Singing Billy” Walker, the composer from South Carolina’s Upstate who, in 1835, combined Newton’s lyrics with the tune New Britain to create the world’s most beloved song — “Amazing Grace.” For the rededication ceremony, invite Barack Obama to return as lead singer.
While we all have shortcomings, life is more satisfying when we focus on our strengths rather than our weaknesses. Charleston’s strengths include a rich culture shaped by those of different ancestry. Let us remind ourselves and celebrate those qualities that make for a Holy City.
Vince Graham is a former chairman of the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank and president of Loci South. He lives in Charleston.