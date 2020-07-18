Commentary: In-person classroom instruction should not start until COVID-19 is under control

“We are here working for our children. … We have everything invested in them.”
With all due respect, Mr. Governor, I call BS.
As an educator entering my 10th year of teaching middle school, I have been following the education news very closely during the pandemic. On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference to address the upcoming school year. In his speech, the governor urged school districts to start on Sept. 8 (the day after Labor Day) and for districts to offer two choices to parents: all-virtual schooling or a return to a five-day-a-week school schedule. While this presents a logical choice for parents, it was clear that the actual agenda was to push for a return to a traditional school structure.
It is no secret that in-person instruction far surpasses virtual learning for student academic performance and social and emotional health. Ask almost any teacher in the nation and they will tell you that we much prefer to be in the classroom. But at what cost?
As the news conference progressed, I was quickly disappointed and appalled by what I saw and heard. Not one of the speakers was an educational, child care or medical professional.
It became clear that this was not an investment in the children of South Carolina. This was a ploy to try to convince South Carolinians that sending children, educators and school administrators into the lion’s den is a good idea. Aside from immense logistical concerns, from bus capacity to social distancing floor plans, sending students to school five days a week in the current environment disregards and disrespects the guidelines provided by the experts within CDC and DHEC for safe school building reopenings. Additionally, it disregards and disrespects the citizens of South Carolina, who value children’s lives as well as their education.
The featured speakers went on to criticize and demoralize all of the hard work teachers and administrators have put in over the past five months as they have scrambled to adapt to unprecedented conditions, planned in the face of uncertainty and offered unwavering commitment to their students. The data and statistics about student losses were both misrepresented and failed to acknowledge this context.
For example, Sen. Greg Hembree stated that students will have lost a complete year of instruction. I have two major concerns with this claim. First. and most importantly, while Sen. Hembree rightfully laments that students have lost out on a robust classroom education, he overlooks the incredible work by instructors to overcome obstacles and meet students’ needs under extraordinary circumstances. Second, as a math teacher, I would be remiss to not point out that school was canceled for nine weeks, which is a quarter of a year; a semester would be 18 weeks. It is important to talk about student achievement, but it is paramount to talk about students and educators staying alive in order to close achievement gaps.
While teachers were initially underprepared and untrained to provide digital learning, that has vastly changed in the past five months. Moreover, catching students up and providing opportunities for immense growth is what we do. Every year, students start with massive learning gaps after summer, often equivalent to a year or more behind where the state says students should be. It is our gift and our ability to engage and reach those students. We will rise to the occasion and our students will be better for it, whether we provide instruction digitally or in person.
As the past school year ended, with the frustrations and challenges of remote learning, I was heartbroken to say goodbye to my students via Zoom, unable to give good-bye hugs, sign yearbooks, or celebrate the huge milestone of entering high school that my eighth-graders deserved.
I would love nothing more than to be back in the classroom, face-to-face with my kiddos. I love my students, even before they walk through the door on the first day of school. There is an incredible teacher-student connection that I can’t explain. It is through this love that I feel adamant that sending students into school, face-to-face, five days a week during the current state of COVID-19 would be dangerous to teachers and students alike.
All residents must insist that school boards follow the DHEC and CDC guidelines for student and teacher safety. School districts in the Lowcountry have been providing ambiguous plans, none of which clearly state how they will decide when students return to buildings. We need clarity from district administrators and school boards. Most importantly, parents and state officials need to understand that rhetoric about school “reopenings” is about buildings and politicians, not quality education. Educators are ready to start the school year. Instruction can restart from a distance and then phase into in-person instruction as cases of COVID-19 get under control.
Until then, let us teach and keep us safe.
Heather Crider is a teacher in the Charleston County School District.