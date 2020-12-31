Commentary: In Charleston County, a Democrat asks Republicans for help

Three men are running for chairman of Charleston County Council, and GOP council members will naturally want to support the only Republican in the race: Herb Sass, who represents East Cooper.
But the principle of majority rule suggests that it’s time for a Democrat to chair council. Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump by 13 points in Charleston County, and Rob Wehrman, a Democrat, flipped outgoing Councilman Elliott Summey’s seat by a decisive margin, putting Republicans in the minority, 5-4.
So the decision is really between Kylon Middleton and Teddie Pryor, both Democrats, both black men, both representing parts of West Ashley and parts of the peninsula. What distinguishes these two community leaders is that Pryor does things the good ol’ boy way, while Middleton brings a fresh honesty to county government.
I am a lifelong Democrat, co-chairman of West Ashley Democrats, and I am represented on council by Brantley Moody, a Republican, who was just reelected without Democratic opposition. I make this appeal not as a partisan but as a constituent eager for good government.
The good ol’ boys are headed by the Summey family. They’ve run the North Area for generations, first as Democrats, then as Republicans. It’s machine politics — a gas-guzzling jalopy belching smoke, driving in circles, and delivering favors to loyal members.
For years, The Post and Courier has been exposing the You-scratch-my-back-and-I’ll-scratch-yours type of deals that the Summeys broker. But their grip on the North Area is so tight that scandal doesn’t hurt them. The latest outrage is Elliott Summey’s appointment to the lucrative position of executive director of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
Teddie Pryor is a cog in this machine. His main occupation, project manager for North Charleston, was handed to him by Elliott Summey’s father, Keith, the city's longtime mayor. Theoretically, Pryor oversees the redevelopment of the southern part of North Charleston, but his real value to the Summeys is not his urban-design skills. It’s his seat on County Council.
Pryor’s signature project was the old Naval Hospital. In 2013, Donald Trump Jr. bewitched North Charleston executives with what one official later called a “dog and pony” show. It was the bait in the now-familiar Trump business plan: flashy ideas, fake work, bankruptcy, lawsuits, etc.
Pryor was the unwitting agent of this sketchy enterprise, and Charleston County was the mark.
The details are complicated but the deal boils down to this simple sequence of events: North Charleston sold the old Naval hospital to a company for $5 million; Charleston County promised to rent three floors for 25 years, which significantly increased the value of the property; the company failed to renovate the building; but on Dec. 30, 2014, in one of his last acts as council chairman, Pryor eliminated completion dates from the revised contract.
By 2016, even Elliott Summey, teaming up with Councilwoman Colleen Condon, current chairwoman of the Charleston County Democrats, tried to escape the contract. But they couldn’t get out of the trap. In the end, Charleston County settled a resulting lawsuit by buying the derelict building for $33 million. The result: Pryor’s shenanigans led Charleston County taxpayers to foot the bill for the debacle.
Credit The Post and Courier’s David Slade for the excellent reporting that untangled the complexities of this debacle. “Pryor ... doesn’t see much point in debating what went wrong,” Slade wrote two years ago. According to Pryor, assigning blame is just a “witch hunt.”
The best that can be said of the incompetent, wasteful Summey machine is that it’s bipartisan. So it’s going to take some bipartisanship to get this cranky old gas guzzler off our streets.
To start, we must not put Teddie Pryor back in the driver’s seat. That’s why this solid-blue Democrat is asking for Republican help. No matter what party you belong to, everyone who’s for good government ought to support newly elected Councilman Kylon Middleton for chairman.
Joseph Kelly is co-chairman of West Ashley Democrats, a subgroup of the Charleston County Democratic Party.