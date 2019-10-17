Replacing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to lead the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is hardly a show of strength for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. After all, it was Schiff who stated last year that Trump could “... face the real prospect of jail time ...” in a matter that amounted to little and has nothing to do with the current situation.
The “intellectual” foundation for this is Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe, who wrote recently that Trump should be impeached as punishment to deter others, even though it is obvious the Republican-controlled Senate will not remove him from office. Former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, whom Trump attempted to hire to represent him, also warned, “The majority of the American people oppose it.”
Gowdy also blasted Schiff for being “deeply partisan,” which is why Pelosi selected him to replace Nadler.
There is nothing in the Constitution about impeachment to punish and deter based on passion. It’s quite the opposite, as requirements for major changes such as impeachment or amending the Constitution are daunting. Everything about American government is meant to be consensual, not partisan.
There are three branches of government, two houses of Congress, and abundant checks and balances. Bipartisan comity is required, not political conflict. About 200 amendments to the Constitution are introduced every Congress, almost 12,000 in history, but there have been only 27 to the Constitution. The House has impeached 19 federal officers after launching proceedings 62 times since 1789. Three impeachment inquiries have been approved by House votes (Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton). Only two presidents have been impeached, Clinton and Johnson. No President has ever been removed from office.
It is significant that impeachment, like taxes, must originate in the House. Taxes and impeachment are the power to destroy. Wisely, the Founding Fathers wanted those who launched either process to be before voters quickly, every two years for representatives. Senators are up for election every six years.
That is also why the House speaker is ahead of the Senate in succession to the president. If convicted, the vice president steps in, followed by the speaker and then the president pro tempore of the Senate. Then comes a long line of presidential appointees.
Impeaching a president does not immediately reward the party in control of Congress. It can even do harm as someone more electable becomes president. The Republicans were swamped in the 1974 midterms after Nixon resigned in August of that year due to Watergate, but President Gerald Ford, his replacement, barely lost in 1976 to Democrat Jimmy Carter (the GOP actually gained in the Senate). Pelosi would do well to remember how the GOP suffered after impeaching Clinton in 1998, losing seats in Congress in both 1998 and 2000.
After Trump was elected but before being sworn in, another Harvard Law School professor, Larry Lessig, called upon members of the Electoral College to vote their conscience and reject the president before he took office. None did. Thomas Jefferson wrote that great decisions should not be made by slim majorities. Obviously, this is what the Founding Fathers intended with impeachment as it requires both houses of Congress, with two-thirds of the Senate voting to remove.
Harvard can do good work, based on my experience there as a student. But impeachment was not intended by the Founding Fathers to be a partisan academic exercise. The foundation of the Constitution is to protect the rights of the minority or individuals, especially from the federal government. All need to heed what former Sen. Bob Kerry, a liberal Democrat from Nebraska, penned about impeachment efforts against Trump: “If the president of the United States is vulnerable to prosecutorial abuse, then God help all the rest of us.”
Jonathan Yates worked for U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings and was deputy general counsel for a full committee in Congress.