Here’s a radical viewpoint worth discussing: Charleston’s most controversial infrastructure project is not actually controversial.
Of course, I’m referring to completing the Mark Clark Expressway. Different opinions exist, but public sentiment about the project is centered on moving forward. Commuters, employers, voters and residents are overwhelmingly in favor of completion because they experience its glaring lack daily.
There is no controversy about completing the Mark Clark Expressway among the tens of thousands of commuters wasting hours on congested surface streets and crowded bridges. Nor is there controversy among residents of West Ashley and James Island neighborhoods who live with the traffic.
A state Department of Transportation analysis shows savings in vehicle miles, vehicle hours and time delay for every studied configuration of the Mark Clark Expressway. Its recommended route (Alternative G) is projected to take an average of 98,797 miles driven off existing surface streets every day. Drivers would save an estimated 5,020 hours of delay per day on average. The average trip on Johns Island alone is projected to be cut by four and a half minutes. The improvement to daily lives from this investment is real.
There is no controversy among the region’s employers who care about safety and quality of life for their colleagues and responding in a time-sensitive manner to their customers and suppliers.
There is no controversy among elected officials who represent any part of the Mark Clark Expressway route. At the municipal, county and state levels, the individuals selected by voters to lead are in unanimous agreement — finishing the Mark Clark Expressway is properly stewarding our region’s future.
Anyone needing affirmation can look at the 2018 Charleston County Council elections. Primary and general elections in Districts 8 and 9 were largely referendums on the Mark Clark Expressway. Completion supporters were elected over opponents and by healthy margins.
Gov. Henry McMaster assessed the situation and agreed that the Mark Clark Expressway needs to be finished. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Kiawah Island Mayor Craig Weaver and Seabrook Island Mayor Ron Ciancio all actively support completion. County Council Chairman Elliot Summey has led the charge to finish this project and has rock-solid support from a supermajority of fellow council members.
Completion of the Mark Clark Expressway is a top business community priority because it will improve residents’ quality of life, provide a safe evacuation route and strengthen our region’s economic health. Once finished, it will provide traffic relief and an important hurricane evacuation route for residents of James Island, Johns Island, West Ashley and the Sea Islands.
Few infrastructure projects in South Carolina’s history have undergone more thoughtful evaluation. The three-party agreement is in place. The funding plan is solid. We anticipate an affirmative vote from the Joint Bond Review Committee in June that will clear the final political hurdle for this long-needed and anticipated project.
To all the Mark Clark Expressway completion supporters out there: you know the need and have clearly expressed that this project is essential. Keep using your voice to support elected officials who lead based on reality and the responsibility to usher in Charleston’s best and safest future.
Bryan Derreberry is president and CEO of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.