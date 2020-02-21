Commentary: If you aren't finding diverse campaign staff, you're not looking

Whether you are a Democratic or Republican candidate on the road to the White House or your local school board, robust conversations about the lack of diversity among campaigns, political operatives and candidates are being had all over the country. And the default consensus seems to be that there aren't any qualified people of color to fill any of these roles, especially campaign staff.
But there are. Campaigns aren't finding qualified, diverse staff because they're not really looking. The leadership of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute knows they exist because we've been training and building a pipeline of campaign-ready individuals for almost two decades. And we are proud to be in Charleston as a co-host of the S.C. presidential debate while also conducting campaign training as part of our “First in the South Presidential Debate Summit" weekend.
As an African American woman, executive director of CBCI and native South Carolinian, being is Charleston just days ahead of the primary is uniquely special for me. When we decided to hold our advocacy and campaign training and needed a venue, the answer for me was easy: Emanuel AME Church.
Nearly 26 years ago, I had the pleasure of serving with Clementa Pinckney as a page and legislative aide in the S.C. General Assembly. But in the summer of 2015, Clementa, then a state senator and senior pastor at Mother Emanuel, was killed with eight others in a racially motivated massacre. I felt that I had to find a way to honor his passion for public service. Being able to conduct this training in his home church is my way of continuing his legacy of excitement and enthusiasm for this work in a place that he loved and served.
In 2002, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute took visionary steps to address the void it saw in campaigns from door knockers to candidates and created the Political Leadership Development Program (known as "Boot Camp"). Every summer since, participants ages 18-89 have traveled to Washington, D.C., for an intensive, nonpartisan, seven-day campaign arts training. The candidate-focused curriculum is developed and led by experts from diverse backgrounds. The pinnacle of this program is a campaign simulation in which participants fill specific roles required to create and lead a winning campaign. Thus, they return to their communities ready to run for elected office, work on campaigns, and use the skills they acquired to advocate for issues of concern to all of us.
The boot camp training has been in such demand that in 2019, we expanded the program to include condensed, regional Advocacy and Campaign Training workshops in New Orleans, Denver, Atlanta and Los Angeles. These new workshops produced more than 150 operatives.
Today, there are more than 600 alumni from all races, backgrounds and ages who are giving back as leaders from the local to the national level. Among our graduates is a U.S. Secretary of Transportation, members of the Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina and Louisiana legislatures and senior leadership at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. This is in addition to the leaders in politics, media and advocacy who serve as Boot Camp trainers and mentors.
No one can predict with certainty the winning candidates in 2020. But we do know the elements that best equips a campaign with a winning team - staff with diverse backgrounds and myriad perspectives. Campaigns need staff trained at all levels with unique and colorful skill sets, from the manager and speechwriter to the social media guru and the GOTV specialist. CBCI understands that long-term sustained success lies in diversity and inclusion. By training the next generation of leaders and continuing to build a pipeline of future candidates and campaign staff, we ensure that people of color are included in all levels of the political process.
Vanessa Griddine-Jones is executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C.