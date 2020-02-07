Commentary: If Biden wants to be next N.H. ‘Comeback Kid,’ he needs to show up

Democratic national committeeman Bill Shaheen, husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and a big Joe Biden booster, says the ex-vice president needs to win the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary. “Even if he had won in Iowa, I don’t think he could afford to lose in New Hampshire,” Shaheen says. “We’re working this to win.”
He should tell Joe Biden.
On Thursday, as Biden took one body blow after another — more bad numbers from the Iowa caucus, national polls showing him trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders, yet another embarrassing news story about Biden’s brother Frank — the candidate was nowhere to be found. Biden took the day off.
Worse, his stop in Somersworth Wednesday was just his fifth event in the state. The Associated Press reports Biden had the fewest New Hampshire events of any of the candidates regarded as the top four in the race. It’s an astonishing fact given that, thanks to the impeachment trial, senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were stuck in D.C. most of that time.
“Joe Biden has never liked New Hampshire,” one veteran Granite State Democrat told NHJournal. And more and more, New Hampshire Democrats are returning the favor. In July, Biden was leading in New Hampshire, with 34 percent in the RealClearPolitics poll. Since then his numbers have trended downward, with his support below 18 percent in the last three weeks alone.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” says state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, a Biden supporter and moderate Democrat. “He did a great job Wednesday night in the CNN town hall, had a lot of energy. He’s got to keep that up.” But even D’Allesandro was at a loss to explain Biden’s absence from New Hampshire.
The “it’s a marathon” message echoes around Biden, suggesting that despite what Bill Shaheen says, the campaign has baked in a New Hampshire loss. Lots of talk about the “South Carolina firewall” and how New England candidates are expected to win here.
Losing in the early states is rarely a winning strategy. Just ask Rudy Giuliani. And the effects of winning and losing can already be seen on the ground. Biden had just $9 million on hand heading into New Hampshire and he’s struggling to raise more. A super PAC is airlifting $900,000 in TV ads into New Hampshire this week.
Sanders, on the other hand, began this cycle with twice as much money in the bank ($18.2 million) and his campaign received an additional 1.3 million donations totaling $25 million in January.
In many ways, Biden is re-running Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. He’s lined up big-name endorsements, but like Clinton, he’s offering a fundamentally negative vision — “You can’t seriously be thinking of voting for that guy?!” — rather than a positive one.
The difference is that Democrats then uncomfortable with Sanders had only one other option. Today, they’ve got Pete Buttigieg and his support is rising.
Biden must believe Buttigieg is a threat. He used a few of his rare moments on the campaign trail to attack him. And like much of what Biden has tried in New Hampshire, it didn’t work well.
“I do believe it’s a risk — to be just straight up with you — for this party to nominate someone who’s never held an office higher than mayor of a town of 100,000 people in Indiana,” Biden told the Somersworth crowd.
“Mayor Pete likes to attack me as well ... . Is he really saying the Obama-Biden administration was a failure?”
Do Democrats really believe Buttigieg is attacking the Obama presidency? Of course not. But the Obama years are Biden’s refuge. It’s where he always runs when there’s political trouble.
Dave Carney, a GOP strategist based in New Hampshire, is predicting Biden will finish in fifth place. That would be a devastating rejection of a two-term vice president by fellow Democrats.
Biden still has a deep well of goodwill in his party, and the success of Sanders may help bump up his numbers among #NeverBernie Democrats.
What Biden doesn’t have is a win. Ever. He’s been running for president off and on since the Reagan administration and he’s never won a single caucus or primary.
Based on the polls, he’s all but certain to keep that streak alive here in New Hampshire.
