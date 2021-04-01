Commentary: I support the Second Amendment and expanded background checks

My mom, Patricia Ann Geddis, had me when she was 17. By the time I turned 17, she had been taken by gun violence.

My three younger sisters and I grew up watching the impact that domestic violence had on her. I tried to shield my sisters from it, but they knew. And they saw when our mother’s boyfriend took an illegal, sawed-off shotgun and murdered her right in front of them. They were 10, 11 and 12 years old.

In an instant, the course of all our lives was changed forever. I was a student, and a good one at that. I had planned to become the first person in our family to go to college. But my grandmother and I had to raise my three sisters together, and I knew that I had to help put food on the table.

So I signed up for the Army, and on my first day, I was able to send a check home to support my motherless sisters. I served for seven years — at Fort McClellan, Fort Ord and NATO headquarters in Belgium. I raised my right hand and was willing to give my life to support the Constitution and all — yes, all — of its amendments. I have a son who served in the Army, and a son who is active-duty Navy and did a tour in Iraq.

We believe. We protect. We defend. We serve.

We all served a more fundamental freedom, though, and it’s a service I carried through my time in the Army, through my work as a counselor and as a pastor, and through my advocacy for gun-violence prevention. That most fundamental freedom is the one that was stolen from my mother: the freedom to live.

Gun violence steals that freedom from more than 100 people every day. It’s been 25 years since the federal government took significant steps to protect that freedom, but the U.S. Senate now has a chance to take a key step forward by acting on background checks.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In those 25 years, my family was devastated again by gun violence. My middle sister’s only daughter, Sandy Pa’Trice Geddis Barnwell, was shot and killed. I helped raise her and was extremely proud of the young woman she had become. But on a day trip with her cousins and friends to Myrtle Beach in 2014 during Black Bikers Week, Sandy and two young men, DeVonte Dantzler and Jaime Williams, were shot and killed. Another young man, Keith Williams, was shot five times but survived.

Seeing the news these past few weeks of eight people killed and one wounded in the Atlanta area broke my heart as I grieved from an old familiar place for their children, families and friends.

I had not even caught my breath before another mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado sent me reeling and broke my heart all over again for 10 more families that have joined this club that we don’t want new members to join.

It’s past time that we shut the doors on that club. The Senate must take action on background checks — a policy with overwhelming support among Democrats, Republicans and gun owners — to keep guns out of the hands of people who aren't legally allowed to have them. And our lawmakers in South Carolina must stop their push for dangerous permitless carry and open carry laws that would make gun violence in our state worse.

I have presided over too many funerals for those taken in senseless gun violence. I have consoled too many friends who don’t know how they’ll go on. I’ve buried too many family members who have left empty chairs at our tables and gaping holes in our hearts.

As gun owners, as veterans, as people of faith and as South Carolinians, it is on all of us to remind our senators that they have a responsibility to protect us and keep our communities safe. If they join with Democrats and Republicans alike in taking action to expand background checks, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott will be able to look in the mirror and know they’ve honored that responsibility and honored Patricia, Sandy and all those taken by gun violence.

Melody Geddis McFadden is a gun owner, pastor and veteran from Greenville and senior fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network.