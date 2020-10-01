Commentary: I’m an immigrant, and I’ll fight for your right to vote

Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, on Nov. 3, I’ll be working hard to make sure you’re able to cast your vote. I’m an immigrant from the United Kingdom, but I’m also a proud American citizen. Every general election day since 2004, I’ve volunteered at precincts across South Carolina to help voters of all political persuasions exercise their constitutional right to choose our local and national leaders.
I’ve helped to get fixed broken polling machines in minority communities, explained our byzantine electoral system to understandably confused voters and guided everyday people to their registered voting sites. I’ve also sent free pizzas and cases of water to people waiting in long lines at overcrowded polling stations.
And yet I’m concerned about access to voting this year. With a pandemic underway, voting won’t be easy for anyone — but more than 400,000 immigrants who’ve already qualified for naturalization will likely be kept from the polls. These are people committed to becoming Americans and exercising their democratic rights, and yet office closures and red tape mean they are unlikely to be sworn in as citizens in time to cast their ballots.
People may not realize how crucial new Americans will be to this year’s election. According to New American Economy, the foreign-born population has now increased in 34 of the 45 most competitive U.S. House districts from the 2016 election, while at least 114,000 foreign-born residents either naturalized or turned 18 and gained eligibility to vote between 2016 and 2018. Here in South Carolina, we gained 10,713 new immigrant voters between 2017 and 2018 alone, but many of our 105,000 immigrants who are eligible to vote remain unregistered. With so many immigrants forced to stand on the sidelines in November, it’s even more important that foreign-born Americans who have a chance to decide their country’s future this year take it.
Americans may feel cynical about the political process right now, but I assure you, no matter who you are, what you look like or what you believe, your vote matters. As a naturalized immigrant, that’s especially important to me. One of my earliest political memories is of my father, a British steelworker, returning home late at night after lining up to cast his vote for Margaret Thatcher. I was only 8 at the time, but the idea of him waiting for so long made a deep impression.
Not long afterward, my dad got a job here in South Carolina, and we all relocated. I went to school here, then won a scholarship to attend the University of South Carolina. I loved America for its passion, its optimism and its generosity — and also for the economic and educational opportunities it gave my family. As soon as I turned 18, I applied for U.S. citizenship. I was naturalized just in time to vote in the 1988 presidential election, and casting my ballot was one of the proudest moments of my young life.
I’ve never lost that sense of awe, and every time I vote it feels like an affirmation of all that makes our country great. I want to make sure everyone who’s legally eligible —including the country’s 21.2 million naturalized immigrants — gets the chance to experience that. Whatever our political differences, this amazing ritual of casting a ballot binds us together.
While poll watchers and voting rights advocates like me will do our part to help everyone to vote, it’s up to all of us as individuals to do our homework, and make sure we’re registered and prepared to cast our votes in this critical election. In South Carolina, you have to register at least 30 days prior to polling day, so whether you’re a naturalized immigrant or a native son or daughter of the Palmetto State, now is the time to take action.
When you finish reading this column, take a few minutes to visit SCVotes.gov for impartial information on how to register online, as well as important information on how to cast your ballot in person (don’t forget your photo ID) and on whether you’re eligible to cast an absentee ballot. Wherever you were born and whomever you support, this November, I’ll be fighting for your right to cast your vote. But at the end of the day, only you can make sure your voice is heard.
Marie-Louise Ramsdale is an attorney based in Mount Pleasant.