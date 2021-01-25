Commentary: How universal COVID-19 testing can speed us to herd immunity

A lot has changed in the world since April 15, 2020, when I called for universal viral and antibody testing for COVID-19 in a Post and Courier op-ed. We’ve waded through three case peaks while navigating shutdowns, mask mandates and now a little vaccine pandemonium, all while stumbling around in the dark because we have never known the full set of people who have or had COVID-19.
Early on, the reliability and interpretation of viral and particularly antibody testing were poorly defined, but that is much less the case now. So when the pandemic is perhaps just past its latest peak and the vaccine cavalry is at last mounting up, why go back to focusing on testing? Because it could be the fastest way out of this.
First, the bad news. A lot of people have had and do have COVID-19, and many have been very sick. Too many have died.
The good news is a whole lot of people have had COVID-19 — many more than the testing reveals — and are at least immune for now. So far, there have been about 25 million documented cases in the United States, with 375,000 of those in South Carolina. In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the number of people infected was between 6 and 24 times higher than the number documented by viral testing.
Let’s be conservative and say 6.5 times more people have had COVID-19 than documented. That yields about 160 million cases in the United States and 2.5 million in South Carolina, which in both cases is about 50% of the population. It could be even higher.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and most other experts have estimated we need 70% of the population to be vaccinated to achieve so-called “herd immunity,” which provides a level of protection for everyone by reducing the R0 — a mathematical term that indicates transmission rate — to less than 1.0.
But 50% already infected is getting pretty close to 70%. The only difference is most of the people are immune through infection rather than vaccination. Some data suggest infection might not protect us as long as vaccination, so everyone still needs to be vaccinated eventually, but previously infected people have a time cushion.
So who’s left? About 16% of the U.S. population is over age 65. Many of those have been infected, but most (like my wife and me) have remained diligent since knowing we should do so in March, which probably means most people over 65 have not been infected and are being vaccinated. Similarly, nursing homes have become much safer, and their residents are undergoing vaccinations. People of all ages with preexisting conditions have been much more careful, and I hope will soon be among those eligible for vaccination. Of course, there are people of all ages who have been very careful or just lucky and haven’t been infected yet.
If I am correct that the United States could be at herd immunity just by vaccinating an additional 20% of the population, assuming they’re people who haven’t had COVID, then it is likely that this last terrible peak we are experiencing will also be the last in most states — and documented infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths will all start sequentially falling. Certainly, ongoing vaccinations will be pitching in soon as well.
So why go back to testing everyone? It’s simple: While vaccine supplies are limited, we can figure out who among the remaining lower-risk people to vaccinate first — those who haven’t yet been infected.
Our testing czar under former President Donald Trump, Adm. Brett Giroir, said repeatedly — and incorrectly — that we can’t test everyone. In fact, though, cheap rapid and reasonably reliable antibody and viral testing has been available for some time, but not prioritized by the federal government.
President Joe Biden could use the Defense Production Act to immediately ramp up test production and other federal mechanisms to implement a plan to voluntarily test all U.S. residents with unknown infection status over the next 6 weeks.
Let’s finally get this done and be done with COVID-19.
J. Philip Saul, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist at MUSC.