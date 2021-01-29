Commentary: How to model civil discourse

With the call for unity during last week’s inauguration, never has the need to listen to one another been more pressing. As Americans, we deeply believe in freedom of expression, yet this fundamental tenet of democracy becomes devalued when we refuse to respect the voices and perspectives of others. A commitment to civil discourse is what allows us to listen, especially to words that are difficult to hear, that we do not understand or with which we do not agree.
For schools, this crucial work to foster productive, respectful discussion must begin in the classroom and become integrated into the educational experience. As educators, we have the opportunity to exhibit for our students intellectual and passionate discussions that uphold freedom of expression while honoring the rights of others. At Ashley Hall, the underlying values of civil discourse are embedded in our mission, and we prioritize equipping students with the tools and experiences they need to practice civil discourse, a critical thinking skill set that will prove invaluable throughout life.
In the fall, Ashley Hall released a campus-wide “Statement on Civil Discourse,” the result of a collaborative effort between faculty and administrators to articulate how we embrace honesty, responsibility and integrity as our guiding standards for daily interaction with our students and each other. This document was only the first step in a continuous process of nurturing a culture of civil discourse as integral to our school. It is not enough to simply teach and model; we must empower students to become active participants who recognize that along with independence of thought and expression comes the responsibility to support the right of others to share those same freedoms.
This month, our older students debated and finalized their own civil discourse document, which will be posted in every classroom. The guidelines in this document reflect a desire to truly listen, explore and understand points of view that are different or uncomfortable. It is an important step in learning to engage others in productive ways — a lesson that empowers us all.
Jill Muti is head of school at Ashley Hall.