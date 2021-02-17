Commentary: How to get high schoolers safely back into the classroom

It is time. We have entered the spring semester, and we continue to have vast numbers of high school students being instructed remotely.
They need to be back in school, and this can be accomplished by modeling most instruction similar to strategies used for standardized assessments. This means using gymnasiums, cafeterias and possibly auditoriums as large-scale instructional areas.
As all educators know, standardized assessments are conducted under rigid protocols that separate students by at least 3 feet. This same protocol could be extended to 6 feet while taking advantage of all the spaces we have. This would mean cancelling all physical education classes and music/band instruction and feeding students outside of the cafeteria, at least for lunch.
Required classes such as English I-IV, algebra I and II, geometry, biology lectures and most history classes could be taught in large groups allowing for social/instructional distancing. Multiple teachers in the subject area being taught would be assigned to the classes with the lead instructor being determined by the principal in concert with the department chair. This is remarkably similar to many college instructional formats except for social distancing.
Those classes not included in the large-group format could be taught in the resulting vacant classrooms. This would mean reducing the number of students in each class by establishing two sections. Conducting these classes in adjacent rooms is an option to consider when scheduling. Laboratory sections, when needed, could also be structured in a like manner.
Obviously, each school would have to determine the overall logistics of restructuring based on available space. This would include how to best rotate classes to counteract students being placed in the same space for all instruction. Teacher assignments would have to be reconfigured, while cafeteria service and restroom accommodations would also have to be realigned to maintain distances.
It would require due diligence on the part of all school personnel and the surrendering of some personal and favorite instructional modules and resources. Student discipline would require cogent attention.
This would only be for the current semester. It’s worth the inconvenience because it is imperative to provide as many students as possible with direct instruction. Lest anyone believe only struggling students are impacted by remote learning, consider the advanced placement and honors courses that are without the benefit of the rigorous classroom dynamics so necessary for higher-order thinking and learning.
For students whose parents want their children to remain homebound, the large-space instructional areas can be streamed, and to a degree, these students too will have the benefit of being observers in the give-and-take of classroom interactions.
Studies indicate that most students who don’t participate in some form of formal learning over the summer regress 30%. This regression has been exacerbated by remote learning, which means, in time to come, we will have many students ill-prepared to navigate high-level course work at the high school and college level.
We are in a most competitive world. Our nation needs every student, including our best and brightest, to be capable of meeting the challenge. This will not happen remotely.
Steve Driscoll is an educational consultant in Charleston.