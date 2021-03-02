Commentary: How the SC Republican Party grew from unspeakable to unbeatable

As debate proceeds on the state of the Republican Party in South Carolina, I would like to share my lifetime perspective of watching it grow from an unspeakable organization to once unimaginable GOP majorities throughout state government.
My mother, Wray Wilson, was part of a small group of courageous young women who sold mimeographed “Eisenhower Dollars” on King Street to help finance Dwight Eisenhower’s 1952 campaign. Gen. Eisenhower was the first Republican candidate to campaign in South Carolina in the 20th century. He lost but still reversed a history, as only 16 years earlier the Republican presidential candidate received 1.4% of the vote in South Carolina — the smallest percentage ever in two-party America.
In 1952, the Republican Party effort was identified as “South Carolinians for Eisenhower” so as not to use the then-offensive word, “Republican.” This persisted at least through 1960, when I accompanied my mother as a High School of Charleston Teen Age Republican to the Coastal Carolina Fair. When we asked where the Republican booth was located, we were cheerfully advised that “those kind” of people were not welcome, but there was a booth of “SC Independents for Nixon-Lodge.”
The first Republican elected to the General Assembly was Charlie Boineau, my cousin, elected as a “fluke” in a Richland County special election in 1961. I was present at the Statehouse for his swearing in when we were coldly welcomed as a temporary phenomenon.
A courageous young legislator, state Rep. Floyd Spence of Lexington, was the first Democrat to switch to the Republican Party, in 1962. He contacted U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond to discuss this decision, telling him that he discovered on Naval Reserve duty that he agreed with Northern Republicans more than Southern Democrats. Sen. Thurmond told Spence he was right but acting too soon. Spence indeed lost his congressional bid later that year. Two years later, however, Sen. Thurmond switched, and for the first time, the word “Republican” could be used in polite company.
In 1963, I was on a bus with early S.C. Republicans to attend the July Fourth National Draft Goldwater Rally at the D.C. National Guard Armory. It was my first Capitol visit. Goldwater’s state victory in 1964 established a Republican presence in our state, with every Republican presidential nominee winning except in 1976.
The first Republican candidates in our state’s modern era ran in the 1950s in Aiken County races. The Savannah River Site had drawn thousands of new workers from the Midwest and Northeast, and many were Republicans.
Dr. Jim Edwards of Mount Pleasant became the first Republican governor in 1974. Since 2010, every statewide constitutional officeholder has been a Republican. Gov. Nikki Haley’s election, following Bobby Jindal’s election in Louisiana, made her the second Indian American governor in America. Ambassador Haley was also the first female governor of South Carolina.
In 1994, Republicans gained the South’s first legislative majority in the S.C. Statehouse and elected David Wilkins speaker of the House. Every Southern state eventually followed. Last year, two more S.C. House seats shifted to give Republicans an 81-43 supermajority.
I was elected to the state Senate in 1984 in Lexington County after successfully suing the Senate to establish single-member districts. We were ecstatic then to have six Republicans and 40 Democrats. A Republican majority was achieved in 2001, and this past November, the Senate gained three more Republican seats for a 30-16 edge.
On the federal level, all of South Carolina’s congressional members are Republicans except one. The Republican six-to-one House majority includes Nancy Mace, the first female Republican elected to Congress from our state. She joins Sen. Tim Scott, the first African American elected to the U.S. Senate from the South. Clearly, the party has open doors.
I am grateful to have lived the Republican success, from serving as its first youth vice chairman in 1974, state senator 1984-2001, and in Congress since 2001. It is clear we have an historically proven open party, welcoming those who value mainstream conservatism, limited government and expanded freedoms.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson represents South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District.