Commentary: How the county hired a whistleblower to run our ambulance service

When Charleston County picked David Abrams to run its ambulance service almost five years ago, it spoke glowingly of his experience of managing a much larger system in the Midwest.
‘’Mr. Abrams has served in the capacity of Director of Procarent Ambulance in St. Louis and Louisville where he managed up to 370 employees (Louisville), 230 employees (St. Louis) and a budget of 36 million dollars,’’ Christine DuRant, Charleston County’s deputy administrator, wrote in announcing his selection in 2016.
‘‘He successfully managed a fleet of 75 ambulances and six command response vehicles. During his tenure, he was responsible for the oversight of 72,000 transports of which 30,000 were 911 responses over two counties, a city, five major hospital systems and nearly one hundred nursing facilities.’’
What the county failed to mention was that Abrams had been forced out of his job in Louisville, had brought a whistleblower and wrongful discharge lawsuit against his former employer and had secretly recorded tapes of his bosses that were made over almost a year before his messy departure.
At the time, the county said Abrams was selected after an extensive nationwide search and an "arduous screening" process to replace Don Lundy, who was fired for writing a self-published book that described some paramedics as “life-sucking, energy draining bags of annoying hell.” But that process, run by the county administrator’s office and Slavin Management Consultants, appears to have missed how Abrams’ three-year tenure in Louisville ended and his lawsuit against Procarent Inc., a privately held ambulance company.
When I asked Abrams if Charleston County was aware of his lawsuit before he was hired, he said, "I don’t know." The lawsuit, he said, was under seal at the time, and he was prohibited from talking about it.
"I don’t want to answer any more questions about that lawsuit," Abrams, who has a law degree but has never practiced law, told me and ended the conversation. He declined subsequent requests for comment.
Abrams, 48, laid out his story in a 155-page whistleblower complaint he filed in federal court in the Southern District of Indiana in August 2015, six months before Charleston County hired him. It was unsealed four years later when the federal government declined to join the case. Abrams continues on alone, seeking the maximum award allowed under the federal False Claims Act, back pay and compensation for the "extreme shock, fright and emotional upset" caused by his "wrongful discharge," according to his lawsuit.
In the complaint, Abrams alleges a massive, years-long "kickback" scheme in which he charges Procarent gave Louisville area hospitals and nursing homes deep discounts in exchange for their ambulance business. Abrams says his warnings to management were ignored, and he was forced out as a result. He provides reams of spreadsheets, contracts, invoices, confidential financial records and emails to document his case.
Abrams also includes verbatim transcripts of management meetings secretly recorded until just a few months before his departure. As his lawsuit says repeatedly: "Some of the more noteworthy incriminating statements made during the discussions were as follows..."
Procarent, in court filings, denies any wrongdoing. Its attorney declined comment.
If Abrams wins his lawsuit, he will be a hero, helping the federal government recoup alleged Medicare and Medicaid overpayments and getting paid handsomely for his efforts — up to 30% of any settlement under the whistleblower statute.
But win or lose, the lawsuit raises the question of why Charleston County officials appear to have learned about this only when I told them. How could an "arduous screening" process miss such a mess? Did Abrams not have a duty to disclose the circumstances of his departure? Did no one ask?
DuRant, the administrator who announced Abrams’ hiring, twice declined to answer written questions about whether the county knew about the circumstances of his departure from Procarent and his whistleblower lawsuit. DuRant was not available for an interview, a spokeswoman said.
The county’s ambulance system matters and it matters a lot. The service, which responds to more than 60,000 calls a year, is being stretched to its limits: Ambulances are being kept off the road because of staff shortages; response times in the far corners of the sprawling county are worrisome. More than half of all employees said morale was "poor" in a recent staff survey. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a Mount Pleasant man who died after he was arrested, handcuffed and shackled, and given Ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, by a paramedic.
Charleston County government, which has an annual budget three times the size of the city of Charleston's, hardly inspires confidence. The expensive hash it made of the Charleston Naval Hospital has become the gold standard for incompetence. The new recycling center was years behind schedule. It sends off the county administrator with a $221,000 payday and no one knows why. And it somehow neglects to thoroughly vet the employment history of the director of its ambulance service.
Is it surprising, then, that voters would decline to give this bunch a check for more than $100 million for badly needed affordable housing? Voters have done their due diligence, even if Charleston County has not.
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.