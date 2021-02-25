Commentary: How SC Legislature could help provide justice through economic equity

As a nation, state and community, we find ourselves at a crossroads and a time of transition. Our nation’s history has seen transitions forward and transitions backward to times of oppression and injustice. To ensure forward motion, we need to anchor ourselves to ideals that elevate our moral center.
One such worthy ideal comes from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. During his speech at the National Cathedral on March 31, 1968, he said, “We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.” And from a more contemporary leader, Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama: “The opposite of poverty is not wealth. In too many places, the opposite of poverty is justice.”
As we consider the cornerstone on which to build a “more perfect union,” a moral center of “justice” seems appropriate. And there is no more critical a time than now for people of goodwill and moral conscience to assemble our collective capacities and do justice.
On Aug. 28, 1963, the Rev. King spoke at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and described a “fierce urgency of now,” reminding a divided nation that we need one another, and that we are stronger when we march forward together. And the call to unite around justice includes economic equity.
This year will be the 58th anniversary of the march. Yet in South Carolina, people of color have a 25% poverty rate compared to 10% for white households.
If not now, when?
To meet the “fierce urgency of now,” and as a tangible, practical means of creating economic equity in all our communities, we strongly urge the S.C. Legislature to provide an additional allocation of community-development tax credits and pass S.436.
Introduced in January, the bill would allocate $2 million in community-development tax credits in 2021 and $3 million each year after that. Allocating these tax credits would allow community-development corporations and community-development financial institutions to attract private capital to support critical services in their communities such as affordable housing, financial counseling and loan capital to small and minority-led businesses. It’s a public-private partnership that makes sense: The $1 million allocated in community-development tax credits in 2019 spurred $2.6 million in private investment and were reserved within 4 minutes of becoming available.
Community-development corporations and community-development financial institutions have played a critical role in COVID-19 recovery since the advent of the pandemic. This was most recently exemplified by Charleston LDC, which provided much-needed relief to five local small businesses with funds from the CARES Act. Allocating additional community-development tax credits would increase private investment in community-development financial institutions such as Charleston LDC, giving them the power to continue providing relief in the form of affordable capital to marginalized members of the community. Amid a devastating pandemic, when providing affordable capital is one of the surest forms of justice and equity, now is the time to answer the call to do justice.
The S.C. Association for Community Economic Development is a coalition of more than 150 individuals and organizations that support the development of healthy and economically sustainable communities throughout South Carolina.
For the past 26 years, the coalition has focused on work that would have a positive impact on the quality of life for low-wealth families and communities in our state. We hope you will join us in advocating the passage of S.436.
Bernie Mazyck is president and CEO of the S.C. Association for Community Economic Development.