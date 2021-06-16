Commentary: How SC can protect the environment and mitigate flooding

Gov. Henry McMaster established the S.C. Floodwater Commission in 2018, recognizing that “South Carolina has experienced numerous episodes of flooding along the coast, rivers, and low-lying interior areas as a result of rains, storms, hurricanes, and tides” and needed a statewide plan to accommodate the attendant impacts.
The Floodwater Commission was charged with identifying short-term and long-term recommendations to alleviate and mitigate flood impacts to the state, with special emphasis on cities, communities and enterprises on or near the coast and rivers.
When we took stock of where South Carolina stands, we found that our state ranks 40th in geographic size but 7th in coastal-flooding vulnerability. Among our 5.1 million residents, about 400,000 live at risk of inland and coastal flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
That was starkly revealed in the devastating 1,000-year flood event stemming from Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 and almost yearly major storms since then.
While avoiding catastrophic flooding will require a wide array of programs centered on proactively managing the vast volumes of water that come with these increasingly frequent storms, one of the most elemental steps our state can take to keep the flooding from becoming worse is to safeguard our remaining natural flood-mitigating infrastructure: forests, wetlands, river floodplains, oyster reefs, etc.
God bestowed upon us these magnificent resources that naturally reduce flooding risks for adjoining and downstream population centers. For instance, a study by the U.S. Geological Survey determined that 1 inch of rain on an acre of forest produces 750 gallons of runoff. The same rain on an acre of pavement produces about 27,000 gallons — 36 times more.
The recently announced River Oaks project is a wonderful example of how we — with a very reasonable investment — can help secure our natural infrastructure and, in so doing, mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding.
This pristine 1,005-acre property near Conway is situated on more than 3 miles of the Waccamaw River, an area that has suffered from catastrophic floods. Almost half of it contains forested wetlands — beautiful stands of cypress and tupelo — that absorb large volumes of water.
A network of streams connects these wetlands and allows water to move between swampy habitats and intact natural riparian buffers, a process that filters out pollutants and purifies the water. In addition to sustaining water quality and mitigating flooding, they provide irreplaceable habitat for wildlife and plant species, many of which are listed as threatened or declining.
To boot, the property eventually will be opened to the public, where it will provide a place of respite and outdoor recreation.
The S.C. Conservation Bank awarded a grant of $975,000 to Ducks Unlimited to purchase this property, which had a market value of more than $2.5 million. This provided the match necessary to attract grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A generous discount on the sale price by the landowner, who voluntarily entered the purchase contract, and other private contributions funded the balance of the cost.
This type of public-private collaboration is a wise investment in the quality of life for South Carolinians and a cost-effective, property-rights-friendly tool we have in our arsenal to combat the worsening effects of catastrophic flooding.
Flooding and water quality issues will continue to worsen in South Carolina without proactive measures to conserve forested lands along our rivers, marshes and creeks. While that alone won't prevent all future weather disasters in South Carolina, it is one of the most cost-effective and immediate ways we can become more resilient to them.
Thomas S. Mullikin is chairman of the S.C. Floodwater Commission.