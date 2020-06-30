Commentary: How Charleston can use monuments to advance social justice

Now that the statue of John C. Calhoun has been removed, Charleston City Council is expected to vote soon on a contract to demolish its remaining column and pedestal at Marion Square.
We urge City Council to proceed slowly. In the rush to do what seems right in the moment, we run the risk of short sightedness.
We appeal to city leaders to work with the community on a plan for the column since it is such a visible part of the skyline in the civic heart of our city.
To remove the remnants of the Calhoun monument would be a missed opportunity to enlighten future generations about this moment in time — a moment when the Black Lives Matter movement became a rallying cry for something much bigger; a moment when millions responded to a call for racial and social justice for all communities who have been, or felt, marginalized throughout history; a moment when white America had to confront inherent racism and white privilege; a moment when Americans — black, white, brown, young and old — joined together as a community and affected change.
How inspirational it would be to use the column of the Calhoun monument to create a new monument that honors this period in our growth as a more inclusive community.
Historic Charleston Foundation applauds City Council’s decision to remove the Calhoun statue. Clearly, there are monuments that honor individuals so controversial that, as the National Trust for Historic Preservation says, “removal may be necessary to achieve the greater good of ensuring racial justice and equity.”
However, as an organization driven by its mission to champion Charleston’s historic authenticity, we firmly believe that history cannot, and in fact should not, be erased.
History is often messy and makes us uncomfortable. Yet, through careful study of the past, we develop different perspectives. For too long, American history has been told not as a shared history but through the lens of the white experience, partially because the written record most often recorded accounts of the wealthy white man.
It is difficult and often expensive to uncover the untold stories, as historians must often rely on archaeological evidence to paint a more complete picture. Yet these stories do exist, as we know from the foundation’s investment in researching the lives of the enslaved at our house museums, the Aiken-Rhett and the Nathaniel Russell houses, and from our work in preserving historic African-American sites and history.
As varying perspectives are added to history’s narrative, the value of that knowledge will lead us to a path of understanding and reconciliation.
Under the leadership of the mayor, City Council recently created the Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation that among other tasks will review and address historic markers, memorials and monuments.
It is our hope that this commission, relying on robust community engagement, will take a balanced approach in reviewing existing monuments, identifying deficiencies, providing context and determining opportunities for additional narratives.
However, we believe that monuments should be reviewed individually. Why were they originally erected? Is there an opportunity to use the monument to further deeper understanding or to change perspectives? Is there a way to “balance” the history by providing an alternate viewpoint? Historic Charleston would be proud to serve as a resource for historic research in answering these questions.
Our commitment to forging a path to understanding and unity is unwavering, and a serious community conversation around Charleston’s monuments is critical.
We believe strongly that historic preservation should serve as a platform to educate, to illuminate, to have the difficult conversations and to celebrate everyone’s contributions to Charleston’s history. Historic sites can serve as places of enlightenment, healing and reconciliation; and history can help us confront the injustices of today.
Winslow Hastie is president and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation.