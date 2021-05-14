Commentary: How carrot and stick can encourage vaccinations under new CDC guidelines

The CDC has revised its COVID guidelines to only recommending masks for unvaccinated people who might spread the disease, and for vaccinated people in certain higher risk situations such as public transport, doctor’s offices and hospitals. This was welcome news for those of us who are vaccinated, and well-justified by the data that show that the few vaccinated individuals who become infected are exceedingly unlikely to have severe disease and rarely, if ever, transmit COVID.

Of course in most instances there is no good way to figure out who is or isn’t vaccinated or to enforce masks for people who aren’t. So what it means practically is that with a few medical exceptions, people over 15 who are still unvaccinated have made the choice to be so, and if they remain unmasked will probably get COVID at some point.

Unless the health care system gets overwhelmed again (unlikely), those of us who are vaccinated could just say “not my problem” and move on. However, we also have to worry about new variants arising and what happens next season. So how can we motivate the unvaccinated so that we can all get rid of this plague and move on?

Numerous states are using the “carrot” approach with everything from a free “shot” with your shot, to money, to a $1 million lottery ticket in Ohio. These are good trial balloons, but there are also some “sticks” that might nudge the reluctant, similar to how hospitals used to deal with employees reluctant to get the flu vaccine and how smoking bans have reduced smoking.

Most hospitals now fire employees who refuse the get a flu vaccine without a medical reason, and I predict that will soon happen for the COVID vaccine in hospitals and eventually many other businesses. However, when they first mandated flu vaccines, hospitals allowed the reluctant to just wear a mask for the 12-plus weeks of flu season. It worked pretty well because most people preferred the shot over the masks. So let’s start by businesses making mask wearing a penalty for any unvaccinated employees whose status is easier to verify than the customers'. Waitstaff, clerks, floor personnel and others would all have the option to work without a mask, but only once vaccinated. As with hospitals, most staff will get vaccinated, particularly if they can’t find another place to work without the requirement.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Another possible stick could be similar to the evolution of smoking bans, which were first instituted in 1575 when the Catholic Church forbade tobacco use in any church in Mexico. Since the 1970s, there has been a gradual move from “smoking” and "non-smoking” sections to complete elimination of indoor smoking, all supported by laws. Most households even send people outside if they want to smoke.

How does the impact of COVID-19 on health compare to smoking? They are not even close. Smoking causes a low-level predictable risk over many years of exposure, which leads to many health problems that take decades to become fatal. COVID-19 has killed over 600,000 U.S. residents in 17 months, many seemingly randomly. Further, specific cases of COVID-19 can be traced to specific brief exposures to an individual, which is only rarely possible with smoking.

So how about having restaurants, gyms, sporting and entertainment events, hotels and planes all establish “non-vaccinated” sections or rooms where those who choose to not get the shot must sit, gather or sleep. Even if mask rules aren’t maintained, at least all the unvaccinated would pose the greatest risks to each other rather than the rest of us. Think how comforting it would be to know that your hotel room not only wouldn't smell like smoke, but hasn’t had an unvaccinated guest in it.

There would be kinks to work out for some situations, such as high-risk individuals who have a true medical reason not to get vaccinated and who also shouldn’t gather with the unvaccinated. However, for most situations it would be like smoking — those who choose to smoke must pay the price of being separated from others indoors and risk higher exposure when they want to smoke. Once the process expands beyond employees, verification is another issue, but it doesn’t have to be perfect to work well. People would just start making sure they have their vaccine card with them like they do their driver’s license.

Those who choose to remain unvaccinated pose a much greater threat to those around them than a smoker does, so why should we treat them any differently than smokers? Let’s give it a try.

J. Philip Saul is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist in Charleston.