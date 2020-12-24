Commentary: How are we doing in the tri-county area?

David Slade’s recent front-page Post and Courier article on growth did a superb job of untangling the complicated development challenges facing our region.
Slade avoids the easy conclusions that “growth is good” or “growth is bad.” Instead, he explores the range of land-use choices we have made to date and their implications for our lives and the environment.
Some decisions have resulted in rising traffic congestion, higher taxes, environmental damage, debilitating flooding, racial division and loss of community history and character.
But others have been positive, promoting mobility, fiscal responsibility and green-space protection.
Has the bad outweighed the good? Or, to paraphrase former New York City Mayor Ed Koch: “How are we doing?”
The answer requires some background. The Charleston tri-county metropolitan region comprises 30 separate local governments. Each one makes land-use decisions largely independently of its neighbors. Yet some jurisdictional boundaries are so intertwined that residents do not know where cities and counties start and stop, even in their own neighborhoods.
If this sounds like a prescription for disaster, it is not. Cities, towns and counties can and should work together, as they do to some extent on Johns Island. But if local governments would simply make the right decisions within their own boundaries, growth at the metro scale can emerge in patterns that are humane, functional, and fiscally and ecologically sustainable.
With this in mind, the question “How are we doing?” has to be answered in 30 different places just within our metro area.
But what are the right decisions? In the Dec. 20 article, Greer City Administrator Andrew Merriman explains that density is a key: “The market has shown that people don’t mind living in dense places as long as there is open space. It’s not just density for the sake of density, but in the right places.”
As the article notes, Mount Pleasant is the poster child for making the wrong decisions about density, with “a slew of anti-density rules” that have spread development out, spawning traffic congestion, rapid destruction of farm and forest land and higher taxes — on top of pricing lower income families out of the housing market.
But in other areas, the town has done an admirable job by redeveloping Coleman Boulevard into a place where people can more easily walk or bike from their homes to stores, work and school. And the town’s controversial approval of I’On, the region’s first “traditional neighborhood development,” has broadened our understanding of what “good growth” can look like.
These examples of the right decisions mix land uses — houses with stores, offices, schools and parks — and set the stage for people to walk, bike, drive or take a bus, and enjoy the experience of traveling from one place to another in the course of the day.
Downtown Charleston (circa 1670) is internationally admired for this blend of uses and interconnected destinations. The same type of layout and high-quality experience also characterizes the older parts of Moncks Corner, Summerville, Park Circle, the Old Village in Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island.
The opposite exists at Cane Bay, the gigantic complex of neighborhood pods in Berkeley County, a monoculture of single-family houses aligned along winding cul-de-sacs that simply dead end: a place where “you cannot get there from here.”
But Cane Bay is not the sum total of planning efforts in Berkeley County, which have exhibited foresight and stewardship by aligning land-use planning and public investment with conservation along the beautiful, historic main stem and East Branch of the Cooper River.
Planning in the region runs the gamut. On James and Johns islands along Maybank Highway, the city of Charleston has labored for decades to connect neighborhoods to one another, and to the stores, offices and restaurants along Maybank.
Yet the very same city has failed to build safe sidewalks and crosswalks along what is now a dangerous road.
The report card on growth in our region is mixed, with a good many F’s, some A’s and every other grade in between.
The design and location of development matter enormously. They affect every aspect of our lives each and every day, from the amount of time we can spend with our friends and families, to the pollution in our air and water, to the relationships and connections we make within our increasingly diverse communities.
And as older cities like London, Paris, Rome, Charleston and Savannah demonstrate, the settlement patterns we establish now will persist for decades, centuries and millennia.
We are not just building cities for this generation, but for the ages.
As Slade documents, “... the most effective time to lay out land-use regulations is before rapid growth has changed an area dramatically, and the best time to buy open space or development rights is before rapid growth has driven up the prices.”
We can get it right, but we don’t have a moment to lose.
Dana Beach is a conservationist and Charleston resident.