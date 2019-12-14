If I were to ask someone from another country how they manage their pain, the answer would likely be very different than that of an American. The truth is, American culture has caused us to develop a dependence on prescription drugs.
Having had a number of close friends battle opioid addiction from the age of 16, I understand how pervasive this issue is and how it can affect unsuspecting communities. Whether from the use of opioids after wisdom teeth removal or experimentation inside a parent’s medicine cabinet, these drugs are not only affecting adults but also our youth.
In high school, I vividly remember a friend running a car over a pill bottle in a desperate attempt to escape opioid addiction. I saw friends turn into strangers who experienced mood swings, violent outbursts, personality changes and unhealthy relationships, all because of prescription drug addictions.
Over the past 20 years, American drug prescriptions have increased by 85 %. Americans consume opioids at a rate four times higher than that of the United Kingdom. From these statistics, we can see that Americans consume a disproportionately large number of drugs when compared to other countries. But why is that?
In stark contrast to the European medicine approach to pain, many patients and physicians in the U.S. treat pain as if it can be completely resolved, through prescribing and taking prescription drugs. One study found that Americans were seven times more likely to fill a prescription for opioids following surgery than Swedes. Often, when prescription medications do not initially work, Americans seek increased doses. This can often lead to further reliance on medication to treat drug side effects, as evidenced by a pharmaceutical company’s 2016 Super Bowl ad for a drug to treat opioid-induced constipation. So, how did American medicine get to this point and why are we continuing to over-medicate?
Like many issues in this country, the opioid crisis is largely culturally based. Many Americans believe that pain and other medical conditions are entirely “fixable.” They are not satisfied until they experience zero pain. Americans are impatient and, similar to our expectations about the treatability of pain, we also expect that our pain will vanish as soon as we treat it. The need for instant gratification and pain relief causes patients to seek out drugs, either legally or illegally, rather than other pain management options.
The U.S. drug culture is also attributable to the marketing efforts of pharmaceutical companies. The United States and New Zealand are the only countries that allow direct advertising of pharmaceuticals. Because of this, many Americans go into doctor’s appointments expecting to receive a prescription or even a specific drug. These marketing tactics foster a drug culture by “selling sickness” and convincing people that they need drugs, even if they might not.
Money talks. Not only did some doctors profit from the satisfaction of their patients, they also profited from the number of opioids they prescribed. A study at Harvard found that opioid manufacturers paid physicians large sums of money for prescribing their drugs.
Although the rate of opioid misuse has been increasing in some areas of Europe, it is not nearly as high as in the United States, which has daily opioid use twice that of the leading European country. This is likely attributable to European physicians’ use of a more conservative approach to pain management that emphasizes pain rehabilitation in the form of physical therapy, stress reduction, coping, acceptance and understanding that zero pain might not be attainable.
So, what can we do about it? For a start, we can begin by encouraging American physicians to de-prescribe and practice “slow medicine” by focusing on finding the underlying problem of why someone is experiencing pain. Furthermore, stricter regulations can be placed on pharmaceutical companies’ marketing and productions. Lastly, access to both alternative pain treatments as well as treatments for prescription drug abuse can be improved to better support those experiencing chronic pain and addiction.
If we want to create real and lasting change, we must begin to acknowledge and address the underlying cultural factors of the opioid crisis.
Linnea Bacon of Columbia is a senior at Clemson University studying psychology and communication.