Commentary: Horry County needs strong tree ordinance to deal with stormwater, development

In 2004, while I was a member of the Horry County Stormwater Advisory Committee, it was a privilege to have the counsel of two very concerned and well-educated men in the field: local residents Hobart Kraner, former director at Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Ian Marceau, who was heavily involved in writing (and negotiating into law) the Clean Water Act. But the county did a very poor job of listening to us.
There was much angst expressed by the citizenry about clear-cutting tracts of land for development, the loss of mature trees to development and the resulting acceleration of stormwater runoff, flooding and other related problems.
Horry County Planning Director Carol Coleman listened to my suggestions and agreed that a strong tree ordinance should be considered. Unfortunately, she left the county for another opportunity before this could be accomplished.
Throughout these times, development interests expressed disdain over the proposals we made regarding stormwater and tree preservation, and a very minimal (and inexpensive) stormwater ordinance was adopted. It took a few years to get a tree ordinance done, and it, too, was way too little, too late.
Fast forward a few years to the present. Now, more than ever, citizens are up in arms about these same subjects. In fact, it is happening just about everywhere in the coastal plain of our state as development is rapidly turning formerly forested land into forests of concrete, asphalt and steel.
In the Charleston and Mount Pleasant area, these subjects are being heavily debated and were recently featured in articles and on the Opinion page of The Post and Courier.
Stormwater runoff (rather than natural sequestration) and natural cover loss are most certainly hot button topics up and down the coast. We should seize upon this opportunity to promote common sense over political influence to address these subjects comprehensively.
In the early debates, development interests lamented the increased cost and inconvenience if much-needed regulation were put in place. They still do.
But now we have the information to present that shows that their way of doing things has put extra stress on citizens. It should be obvious to even the developers that high-density development has no place on the Waccamaw Neck. Such development would strain county services and road maintenance, and exacerbate the traffic problems that we dread every day.
In 2012, when it was obvious that the substantial power of the development lobby would not allow an appropriate tree ordinance to pass, I started a nonprofit called Trees For Tomorrow. The group, which is self-funded by me and a few friends, has been responsible for planting more than 20,000 trees in our area.
This year, I purchased swamp chestnut oaks, eastern red cedar, pin oaks, redbuds and gobbler sawtooth oaks that we will distribute to the public for free in February.
As significant as this may sound, our effort is nothing more than a token endeavor. The landmark and mature trees are disappearing faster than our little seedlings can replace them in the landscape. Tree loss to development most certainly is substantial, but Mother Nature takes her toll as well, through parasitic invasion and storm damage.
Trees For Tomorrow will address some of this as we attempt to gather enough donations to buy larger trees and offer them to developers and the public at inexpensive prices, hoping to rebuild the landscape much faster.
There is so much more that needs to be done, however, and the onus is on Horry County Council to take action. Our ordinances need to be strengthened, not varied upon and done away with.
We need new ordinances that recognize the necessity of serious reforestation, and smart development that considers our environment and quality of life over the inconvenience of developers.
Rick Baumann is the founder of Murrells Inlet Seafood and serves on the board of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce.