Commentary: High school students need to be flexible with their college plans

Having been a college counselor in the Charleston area for 25 years, first at Ashley Hall and currently at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science, I am deeply interested in how school closings are affecting college plans for high school seniors in the immediate future and later their impact on how juniors will navigate the college search process. My intent here is to offer advice and assurances to relieve your concerns

To the good news: All colleges and universities are working to accommodate everyone with the application process to make transitions as smooth as possible. For the students who have been accepted and sent in a deposit to the college of their choice, things should be fine. In time, your school will need to supply a final transcript, but that will happen when it can.

Seniors still debating the merits of several colleges that have offered acceptances need to bite the bullet and eliminate all that you know in your heart are not likely to be your choice. Then, of the remaining ones, choose the top two and concentrate on learning how each is working through this interruption to the normal process. You will probably hear that they are not rigid about the May 1 candidate’s reply date, and if you have not visited a campus and are reluctant to make a commitment before doing so, I suspect you will be given some leniency in making the deposit.

If financial arrangements for attending college have not been finalized and resolving the financial concerns satisfactorily seems not doable, find out if you may postpone your entrance for a year, and then consider two options: 1. Attend Trident Technical College to get a solid foundation of credits that can allow you to enter with advanced standing at another time, or 2. Take a gap year, which normally means spending the coming year in a worthwhile endeavor, with the college’s approval.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The school closings also may affect juniors' college decisions. We can hope that the upcoming school year will be normal, but there is every reason to expect that some parts of the college process will see changes. Notably, with the cancellation of the spring SATs and ACTs, students may be entering the senior year with few if any test scores to present to colleges. It is my strong hunch that more and more colleges will make test scores optional for admission. Many colleges have already offered this option for students who are strong performers but weak test takers.

Another likely effect will be on the number of students who elect to apply under the early decision plan allowing students to apply to only one college with the commitment to attend if accepted. Consider the alternative for students who have certain colleges in mind but need time to sort out the whole picture. The early action plan lets you submit a fall application with a decision coming before the holidays, but you are not required to make your choice until the May 1 reply date.

I believe that this pandemic is providing the fodder for some excellent application and scholarship essays that could become the compelling factor in a college’s decision to accept you or provide generous financial help. In many cases, when all else was equal, the essay tilts the scale one way or the other.

Being uneasy about what will come of all this interruption in your college planning is perfectly normal, but take heart in knowing that colleges will be exploring all ways to ease your anxiety. Good luck.

Bert Hudnall, who has lived in Charleston for 25 years, has been an educator his entire adult life. He currently is at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science.