The First Amendment does not allow the government to penalize views just because many people, whether rightly or wrongly, see them as offensive.
— Associate Justice Elena Kagan
Writing for the majority, Justice Kagan tried to explain the Supreme Court’s ruling that essentially declared the 1946 Lanham Act trademark law unconstitutional. All nine members of the court agreed that the Patent and Trademark Office is no longer empowered to bar patent and trademark registration for images or words deemed by many, and perhaps most, Americans as vulgar and/or profane.
For some reason or other, this called to mind something that was scratched on an inside wall of the boy’s outside toilet at the one-room country school I attended (and graduated from) many, many years ago. It read, “Whose ambition is so small as to write his name on an outhouse wall?”
OK, the unknown perpetrator of this crime did not write “outhouse.” He used a more colorful and certainly more widely understood adjective today.
The answer to the question posed, given the remarkable times we live in, is more potential nut cases than one ordinarily might expect. I blame this on the internet, Hollywood and the pervasive use of cellphones by otherwise neglected children.
Anyway, how will the justices rule when a related question is brought before them, as surely it will, regarding the constitutionality of barring public use of racist remarks and images? Will they base their ruling then on the fact that it long has been unlawful to shout “fire!” in a crowded theater? Or will they somehow try to square the circle by holding that public use of obscene words and images may not be constitutionally restricted, while public use of racist words and images may be restricted by our government? Have the justices opened Pandora’s box here?
Not completely by chance, I think, the article reporting the court’s action was published on the same page in The Wall Street Journal as another story with a headline that read “Schools Keep Lee, Dump Robert E.” It concerned a Texas school district that opted to change the name of one of its schools from “Robert E. Lee High School” to “Lee High School.”
This was done under pressure from national groups protesting the use of flags, names and other Confederate symbols on schools, monuments, statues, etc. A lot of this is mere silliness, I think. I say this, incidently, as someone whose ancestors fought on both sides in the Civil War, or if you will, the War Between the States.
I sometimes wonder whether protest of equestrian statues extends to both horse and rider. Gen. Robert E. Lee’s famous warhorse was named Traveler. Would protesters be satisfied if Lee’s statue, but not Traveler’s, was removed from public display? What if Lee was dismounted and someone who protesters conceive as being more worthy, say Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, took his place in the saddle? Would Traveler then pass muster?
It’s all nonsense, I think, but it’s the sort that sometimes finds its way to the highest court in the land. Seriously, haven’t the justices something better to do?
Speaking of Sherman, he commanded the Union army that took Atlanta on Sept. 2, 1864. He then ordered the city evacuated and burned to the ground. The mayor protested, citing the fact that many of those Sherman had ordered to evacuate were elderly and had nowhere to go. Others, he said, were pregnant women who could not travel safely.
Sherman replied in a letter to the mayor. In part, it read: “War is cruelty, and you cannot refine it, and those who brought war onto our country deserve all the curses and maledictions a people can pour out.”
With the city burned, Sherman began his famous march from “Atlanta to the Sea.” He initially planned to take and burn Charleston, but eager to move more expeditiously north and participate in the final battle against Robert E. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia, he burned Columbia instead.
Maybe putting him on Traveler isn’t such a good idea after all.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.