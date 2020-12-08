Commentary: Here's an easy first step toward recovering civility

What is civility, and why is it important? Civility is not just politeness; people can be outwardly polite and still be inwardly vicious.
The word civility comes from the Latin for citizen and refers to the attitudes and behavior required for us to share a life together in a community. The most important of these is the ability to communicate in a respectful manner, which means that we need to both listen carefully to others and be open to their point of view.
What does it mean to listen to others? It is all too easy to fall into the habit of just waiting for others to stop speaking so we can make our own pronouncements. But true listening begins with empathy. What is the person who is talking to us feeling? What is behind the words being spoken?
True listening involves humility, which means we need to start with the assumption that we really have something to learn from everyone.
This was Plato’s view. He wrote in what is known as the “dialogue form” because he believed that all learning begins with dialogue. Plato teaches that no human being is completely right or completely wrong about anything. Learning is only possible through listening to one another, through dialogue.
The annual Civility in America study conducted by Weber Shandwick tells us what we already know: Civility is at risk in the United States. Our politicians seem unable to communicate with one another, and this means that they are increasingly unable to work in a positive way with one another. The internet is rife with vitriol. How did things get so bad? Are we lost in a downward spiral from which there is no return, or is there something that can be done?
No one solution exists, because the causes of this loss of civility are so complex, but in a world where everything seems to be out of control, there are still simple things that we can do in our own lives that can make at least a contribution to a solution.
We can begin in our own homes. A 2019 article by Joe Pinsker in Atlantic magazine revealed that there is a disturbing trend in American homes: A majority of Americans no longer eat meals together and share conversation with one another. More and more people are moving to the couch to watch television as they eat or eating separately in different rooms to watch television or play games on the internet.
This suggests that Americans are missing the opportunity to learn the art of conversation at home. We are not learning how to listen carefully and with full attention to one another and share our thoughts and ideas with one another.
Just think how powerful it can be for people in a family to share a meal together and show one another that what they say and how they feel really matters. “How was your day?” “What did you learn at school or on the job?” And we can share different perspectives and even disagree. The simple act of listening and sharing can mean so much. It can help a marriage. It can bring brothers and sisters closer together.
Families take many forms today, and many people live alone; there are simple logistical challenges to sharing meals together. But even in these different living situations, we can all work to learn how to listen to others. We can listen to friends. We can listen to strangers. We can learn from anyone. And as we do, our empathy and humility will be strengthened.
Imagine what the country and even the world would be like if we all started to listen to one another. Our personal lives would be improved, and our politicians might even begin listening to their constituents and to one another. Civility is within our grasp.
Solomon D. Stevens received his doctorate in political science from Boston College. He is a Ladson resident and has published two books, "Challenges to Peace in the Middle East" and "Religion, Politics, and the Law" (co-authored), in addition to a number of scholarly articles on philosophy, politics and jurisprudence.