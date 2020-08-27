Commentary: Helping S.C. families thrive amidst a pandemic

As a father, a longtime child welfare and mental health professional, and as director of the S.C. Department of Social Services, I empathize with those struggling due to the disruptions this pandemic has caused in nearly every aspect of our daily lives. With the world changing around us, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. While we know more about COVID-19 than we did in March, there is still a lot of uncertainty and none of us is able to accurately predict what will happen weeks or even months from now.
One thing we do know is that families need support more than ever. The virus has put many families in survival mode. Many parents have lost essential parts of their networks, including schools and child care programs, which support children’s learning, relationships and routines. Social distancing practices have limited core relationships with family, friends, and civic and faith organizations essential for well-being.
At a time like this, families must be our highest priority. While all families are affected by the pandemic, families in poverty and families in marginalized populations are especially vulnerable and at a much higher risk of being left behind. Significant gaps in access and in available resources across the state also means that virtual education isn't necessarily an equal learning platform for all students. We cannot give up on these families or relax our efforts in doing everything we can to help them.
We in social services fear that the consequences of this pandemic — children being away from school, food insecurity, unemployment and evictions —are going to contribute to widening already significant societal gaps for our most at-risk and vulnerable children, families and vulnerable adults.
We believe we will see increased Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACES, as a result of this pandemic, and the increased stress and negative societal factors that they bring. ACEs can have lasting, negative effects on health, well-being, and opportunity.
The staggering economic and social costs of increased ACEs to families, to communities, and to society at large will have significant repercussions for South Carolina over the next several years and into the future. We must be cognizant of the socioeconomic consequences this pandemic has already caused to communities and those that we have yet to see.
Knowing this, we must remember to care for those around us, to have empathy, to express understanding and to have grace with one another. We must address our biases, including racial bias, and change our mindsets toward true inclusion if we truly want to help support and strengthen families. We need to ask ourselves how we, as a whole, engage and support families to meet their full range of needs, especially during a pandemic when a family’s whole world is having to adapt.
As a society, we need to commit to collectively searching for better, proactive preventative ways to treat trauma and address underlying symptoms that may be driving a family’s inability to meet basic needs. We need to fund systems that care for children and families — systems that have been underfunded since the Great Recession more than 10 years ago. This could include funding and building prevention strategies like family resource centers, social-emotional learning opportunities, early childhood visitation programs, increased in-home support for families, and innovative ways to strengthen individual and family financial security.
We want to create ways for families to learn how to cope with stressors of daily life and especially those brought about by the pandemic. We want families to feel safe and free of stigma in asking for help.
We cannot wait to deal with this problem. The immediate and future costs are simply too high. To do this right, it will take all of us. Think of others, reach out and connect however you can, and remember to ask for help if you need it.
Michael Leach is the director of the S.C. Department of Social Services.