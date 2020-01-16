While Medicare for All has significant public support, it would do little to address the underlying causes of increasing health care costs. Two reforms would turbocharge direct medical care that cuts out the distortionary middlemen: Price transparency, which would require providers to post their prices before care, and expanded personal health management accounts, also known as health savings accounts, which allow patients to use pretax dollars to pay for their health care. Above, the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)