Commentary: Health care price transparency will expand patient options, save money

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services directed health care systems to disclose the negotiated (actual) rates insurance companies pay them for specific services effective Jan. 1. The American Hospital Association sued to thwart execution, but the judicial system declined to stop implementation.
Aside from the legal argument made by the hospitals about their contracts with insurance companies, their argument was that patients really did not care what the insurance companies paid providers. They were only concerned with their cost after deductibles and co-payments.
That is probably true to some extent. However, the bulk of all payments to health systems is borne by employers’ health plans and individuals with high-deductible plans. These groups will care about total costs and become the initial direct beneficiaries of transparency.
There are essentially two distinct purchasing groups for health care. One includes patients who face an emergency and don’t have the time or resources to make health care purchasing decisions, and patients with very complex care needs are dependent on the health care delivery system to make sure they are given appropriate care with high quality and appropriate pricing.
A third-party advocate familiar with local hospitals and physicians could make sure they get high-value treatment. Advocates could be embedded in primary care provider groups. Price transparency will provide cost information.
With appropriate quality information, the advocate can help the patient navigate the provider environment. When someone needs an emergency room for an accident or traumatic health condition, the nearest facility with the ability to manage the situation will be the determining factor. In the emergency situation and complex-care environment, price transparency will soon be discovered by first responders and advocates. Coupling this with quality data, convenience and technical ability to deliver emergency and complex care, then educating the public, will provide the incentive for provider groups to deliver value.
The other distinct group is patients who have the time to make a decision on who they use for elective surgery, imaging, and primary care chronic disease management. Businesses can incentivize their employees to use the lower-cost, high-quality facilities.
People with high-deductible plans will have the ability to select providers on a cost, quality and convenience basis. Why pay double for an MRI or knee replacement if quality and convenience are the same? Even with trauma and complex care, employers can encourage employees to use facilities providing the best value.
In South Carolina, not much has been done to comply with the spirit and intent of the new federal regulation.
In a recent survey by Deloitte, only a third of the hospital systems nationwide have complied. However, there is cost information recently published by “Healthcare Dive.” At California Pacific Medical Center Van Ness, the price for a specific joint replacement ranges from $22,865 to $101,571. In Chicago, the price ranges from $4,613 to $50,680. In New York, the range was $14,202 to $45,387. At Florida Health Shands in Gainesville, the price ranged from $8,114 to $66,734.
These prices represent the highest and lowest fees insurance companies are paying for the same joint replacement procedure. Same facility, same surgeon, an insane pricing differential. There is no reason to think we will see anything different in South Carolina’s health systems.
With prices published, corporate health plans and high-deductible policyholders can use this information to make significant changes in the way they purchase health care. One further point: Private physician groups are not required to publish their rates, although some do.
Studies have revealed that ambulatory surgery centers operated by private physicians are paid about 40% less for outpatient surgeries than health systems. Again, same surgeon, same quality outcome, lower cost. The more transparency we have, the better our system will become.
James H. Suddeth Jr. is a former chairman of Palmetto Richland Hospital and vice chairman of Palmetto Health, now Prisma Midlands, and CEO of Suddeth Healthcare Solutions.