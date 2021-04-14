Commentary: Hate crimes legislation is necessary in SC

On April 7, South Carolina took a huge step toward narrowing the list of states without hate crimes laws to three. In an historic vote in the S.C. House of Representatives, a comprehensive hate crimes statute passed out of that chamber by a 79-29 vote. A vote that deserves to be loudly applauded.
But that is only half of the battle. The eyes of the nation are now on the South Carolina Senate.
We are all born with personal characteristics that we cannot or should not have to change, like our race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, or gender identity. These are referred to as immutable characteristics.
When someone targets a person for a criminal act because of their actual or perceived immutable characteristics, it is a hate crime. Without a law providing enhanced penalties for hate crimes, a crime victimizing a person because they are white or black, Asian, or Hispanic, Christian, Jewish or Muslim, straight or gay, is treated the same as one that was not motivated by hate. While no one should be a crime, the traumatic impact of hate crimes extends well beyond the victim.
All that matters to a hate-crime assailant is that the victim appears to be of a particular race, religion, or other group. The goal of hate crimes is to inflict maximum violence on victims. Unsurprisingly, research shows crimes motivated by hate are twice as likely to cause injury and four times more likely to result in hospitalizations.
Because hate crime victims are interchangeable and random, these crimes do not just harm victims who are targeted simply for who they are. Rather, they create collective fear that can terrorize the entire victim’s community. And they can result in similarly terrorizing “retaliatory” hate crimes. Still healing from the 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre, South Carolina is all too familiar with the devastating impacts of hate crimes.
These destructive crimes are on the rise in South Carolina and the nation. According to the most recent FBI statistics available, South Carolina law enforcement agencies reported 23 hate crimes to FBI in 2016, but by 2018 and 2019 the numbers had risen to 111 and 68. And that is likely just the tip of the iceberg, as states without hate crimes laws, like South Carolina, are notorious for underreporting them.
South Carolina is just one of four states without a hate crime statute. These laws, which typically involve increased penalties for criminals who commit them, are a way for society to recognize that these crimes strike special fear within victimized groups and tear at the very fabric of our society.
South Carolina needs to send a strong message to its citizens that they safe and protected against hate crimes. It needs to pass a comprehensive and effective hate crime bill. To do otherwise, sends the harmful message to vulnerable communities that the state is indifferent to or even tolerates hate crimes. Such a message also will impact whether business, tourists and others will come to South Carolina.
We thank the South Carolina House for its historic action. It is now time for the South Carolina Senate to recognize the impact of hate crimes on its communities by voting to join the 46 other states that have adopted hate crime laws. In doing so, state leadership would show it rejects hate-motivated violence, and that South Carolina is a welcoming place for all.
Scott Zweigel is a partner at the law firm of Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs LLP. He’s a member of the ADL Southeast’s Regional Board, co-chair of its Civil Rights Committee and part of the Hate Free Georgia coalition. Zweigel was instrumental in the recent passage of the Georgia hate crimes law and is a recipient of the ADL Southeast’s Emerging Leader Award. The ADL Southeast division includes South Carolina.